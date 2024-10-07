“Father of the Year”: SA Loves Teen Taking Baby to Matric Dance as Partner

A young girl shared on TikTok that her daughter went with her father to his matric dance as his partner

As the father and daughter exited their vehicle, they were met with cheering from a crowd waiting for their arrival

Social media users in the post's comment section loved the video, filling it with positive messages

A teen father chose his baby daughter as his partner for his matric dance, creating a truly special moment. People on the internet adored the young man's choice, flooding the comments with positivity and support.

Proud teen dad takes daughter to matric ball

A TikTok user named Akeisha uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@akeisha668) showing people online a heartwarming moment at a matric dance. The clip showed a young man exiting a car with a little princess on his arm.

As the duo walked, the crowd waiting for them outside cheered excitedly.

Providing more information about her post, Akeisha told app users:

"My baby was her father's matric dance partner."

Watch the video below:

Internet adores teen's choice of matric dance partner

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the teen's partner at the matric dance.

@nosibonisohani862 said to the online community:

"The new generation of fathers. This is so beautiful."

@siborose wrote in the comments:

"Wow, the best partner at a matric dance in 2024. Thank you, boy, for choosing your princess."

@terryriri also loved the gesture and said:

"Father of the year."

@sharndre_booysen shared with the young mom:

"I’m sorry, but she stole the show."

@mrsnmeyer told app users:

"I love the new generation of men."

@nkomi_01 laughed and commented:

"What if the partner cries? I love the idea."

Akeisha replied to the TikTokker, saying:

"That's why we gave her a bottle before she went with him."

Girl takes uncle as a partner to matric dance

