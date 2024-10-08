A bubbly family celebrated their one-month-old baby in a most creative and funny way

The family waited outside as the father came out of the house with the bundle of joy, holding him like Simba in The Lion King movie

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the family celebration adorably cute

A family creatively celebrated a one month old baby. Images: @thembilish

Happy parents celebrated their one-month-old baby. The creativity of it all left the internet in stitches.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @thembilish, the family is seen standing outside while the dad comes out of the house with the little one. He was holding the bundle of joy like a little lion in the movie The Lion King.

The family hilariously participated altogether in the celebration of the young one. They even kneeled as the day raised the young king. It was indeed a cute moment for the family.

"Guys, our son is a month old already."

Family celebrates one-month-old baby

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 370k views, with many online users laughing at the video. See the comments below:

@Brown asked:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 Mara guys what if South Africa is heaven 🔥🔥🔥😍😍."

@Watle Hlaki said:

"Ntate modimo ,Parenthood reached the wrong generation 😂😂😂😂 this is really nice."

@Ms _Harmony wondered:

"Are you sure, we are ready to be full time parents 😂😂😂."

@MadamCap stanned:

"Baby understood the assignment."

@Nono Manyathi shared:

"I did this last year december when my new born was discharged from the Hospital😂😂😂."

@Sabali Pictures laughed:

"I think she/he was understand this acting bathong the attitude 🤣🤣😂."

@Yes was entertained:

"You guys play too much 😄."

@Tendai said:

"What happened to this tradition, we don't do that anymore😢. This is beautiful, thank you for reminding us of our traditions. congrats to the little cute one🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏."

