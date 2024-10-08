A lady shared a video of a cute colour-themed picnic where all the attendees dressed up in their colours and brought snacks that matched their theme

The picnic attendees did not disappoint, as they looked lovely and got food items to match their colours

Social media users took to the comment section to joke about the blue team, which only had a packet of chips in their basket

A lady shared a video of a lovely colour-themed picnic with her family. Image: @ofentse_nkwana

Source: TikTok

A lady shared a video of a picnic with family held at her house where everyone looked joyful and participated in the colour scheme chosen.

After being shared on TikTok under the lady's user handle @ofense_nkwana, the clip received 266K views, 20K likes, and almost 500 comments.

The colourful picnic that was well-executed

The video starts with the brown team going in with their goodie basket. Team yellow follows, then red and orange teams.

The blue team shows off their well-decorated basket with a packet of large salt and vinegar Simba chips, followed by the purple, white, and black teams and the hosts dressed in black.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps pick their sides from the teams

After watching the video, SA peeps lit up the comment section, choosing their favourite team colours in the video. Some also touched on the one bad of chips brought by the blue team.

User @Modiehi_Ndi_Maboe commented:

"Auww I smiled through the video, this was beautiful to watch❤️❤️."

User @Izzy_boy𐚁₊⊹ felt disappointed by the blue team:

"One packet of chips🙆🏽."

User @Ivysoncataleya noted:

"I’m sending this to my family groupchat 🥹🥹this is so nice❤️."

User @Khethiwe Nkomo said:

"This is beautiful 😍 and funny 😂😂."

User @Tebogo Ndo detailed:

"Team purple 💜 looks familiar to my high school mate

User @Pheladi Shokane added:

"Team blue😭and they are a lot."

