Cape Town Woman Adorably Accompanies Mom to Work, Netizens Show Love: “Bless Your Mother”
- A daughter went to her mother's work on her day off to see what is like hustling like her
- The mother was annoyed by her playful child who laughed and complained about everything
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman's relationship with her mom cute
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A woman accompanied her mother to work. The duo had an adorable moment that left the internet users showing love.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @sandra_mooi, the mom is seen walking to her vendor where she sells sunglasses. The TikTok user had a day off at work when she decided to hilariously annoy her mom at hers.
The elderly lady had enough of her daughter who was being playful, lol. The hun said she prays to God that he grants all her mother's desires. In the caption, Sandra said she did not last for more than two hours at her mom's work.
"Wanted to spend my off day with her, girl! I didnt even last 2hrs."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Daughter hilariously annoys mom at work
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens love the woman's relationship with her mom
The video gained over 100k views, with many online users showing love to the woman and her mom.
@zinzironi commented:
"She is my favourite yayazi mamakho ndimthandaa, Sbongile always ngathanda uhleka love you Guys."
@LisaM expressed:
"Reminds me of my mom😍😍 I love asking for the things she sells🤣🤣🤣🤣 ndimcele ikhetshemiya izolo😂😂😂😂."
@Khanyi 🤍 commented:
"Oh yhini uMother, i always buy my shades at her stand 🥰."
@Makawele shared:
"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I dont know why i cried God hear her prayers Amen."
@SUZAN MOGOTSI laughed:
"She has had enough of you shem😩🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Charné Jade🦖 loved:
"Bless your mother ♥️."
@user298038163158 said:
"Idzooo Love, love the prayer time, May the Lord Almighty hear all her prayers. 🙏🙏."
Mother makes daughter's birthday special with powerful prayer
In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who shared an emotional prayer with her daughter.
A Mzansi mom proved to the internet that her offspring will forever be a baby to her. The mom celebrated her daughter’s 30th birthday in the most beautiful way. Parents are their children’s first role models; they want their kids to have a successful life. It is rare to find parents who treat their adult kids like their babies.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com