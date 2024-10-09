A daughter went to her mother's work on her day off to see what is like hustling like her

The mother was annoyed by her playful child who laughed and complained about everything

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman's relationship with her mom cute

A daughter hilariously annoyed her mom at her work. Images: @sandra_mooi

Source: TikTok

A woman accompanied her mother to work. The duo had an adorable moment that left the internet users showing love.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @sandra_mooi, the mom is seen walking to her vendor where she sells sunglasses. The TikTok user had a day off at work when she decided to hilariously annoy her mom at hers.

The elderly lady had enough of her daughter who was being playful, lol. The hun said she prays to God that he grants all her mother's desires. In the caption, Sandra said she did not last for more than two hours at her mom's work.

"Wanted to spend my off day with her, girl! I didnt even last 2hrs."

Daughter hilariously annoys mom at work

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the woman's relationship with her mom

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users showing love to the woman and her mom.

@zinzironi commented:

"She is my favourite yayazi mamakho ndimthandaa, Sbongile always ngathanda uhleka love you Guys."

@LisaM expressed:

"Reminds me of my mom😍😍 I love asking for the things she sells🤣🤣🤣🤣 ndimcele ikhetshemiya izolo😂😂😂😂."

@Khanyi 🤍 commented:

"Oh yhini uMother, i always buy my shades at her stand 🥰."

@Makawele shared:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I dont know why i cried God hear her prayers Amen."

@SUZAN MOGOTSI laughed:

"She has had enough of you shem😩🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Charné Jade🦖 loved:

"Bless your mother ♥️."

@user298038163158 said:

"Idzooo Love, love the prayer time, May the Lord Almighty hear all her prayers. 🙏🙏."

