A young student shared a TikTok video showing off her bank balance and those of her friend

The friends each had a few hundred left in their banks except for one of them friend who ended up being a favourite among the online community

Social media users reacted to the clip in the comment section, cracking jokes about the account with the least money

A student showed off her bank balance and her friends. Image: @studentlife131

A local hun by the user handle @studentlife131 shared a video showing her bank balance and those of her friends Jody, Anchon, Vero, Eunice and Lizelle.

The funny clip was shared on TikTok under her user handle @studentlife131 and attracted many comments from social media users who could relate to one of the students.

The bank balance show off

A picture of the person was shown before their bank balance. The account with the largest sum of money among the friends had R2002.30, and the one with the lowest balance had R1.52.

The hun captioned her video:

"Niks festive geld😭,"

Watch the video here:

Mzansi peeps find the clip humorous

The post attracted many TikTok users, reaching 250K views, over 7K likes, and over 200 comments from amused social media users. The comments section quickly became a playground for Jody as people joked about her bank balance.

User @KaboMoetse detailed:

"Channeling my inner Jody right now 😭😭."

User @reckrlllxedj added:

"My prayers go out to Jody and her family 😭😂."

User @Delulu noted:

"Jody is richer than me, and the way I would've transferred everything into just to feel better😭😭."

User @WeirdLeeWonderfulMe noted:

"Joh, no one should ever do this with me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @oratileb said:

"Jody hang in there dear, you are not alone 😂❤️."

User @ThisIsShane detailed:

"Jody!!!! December is around the corner!!! Actually it’s two days away😭😭 DONT EMBARRASS US WENA 🤣🤣."

SA student shocks social media users after showing off a bank balance of R7.3K

In another Briefly News article, a student shocked Mzansi after showing off a bank balance over R7K while participating in a show-off challenge.

SA peeps were shocked that the student than some people who work, taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

