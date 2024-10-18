Woman Shares Pain of Going Back Home After Everyone Dies, Netizens Comfort Her: “I’m So Sorry”
- A young woman shared the pain of having to go home to an empty house after everyone passed away
- Neo recalled the last time she visited home when she could not get out of the car because of the hurt she was feeling
- The online community reacted to the video, with many comforting her and sharing similar stories
A young lady took to her social media and shared the pain of going back home after everyone had died.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @neosantho, a flood of emotions came over her as the time to go home has come. The woman said she is pained by the fact she and her sibling have to go home to an empty home because everyone has passed away.
Neo said the last time she was there, she couldn't get out of the car for the longest time because of the hurt she was feeling. She remembered a time when her mom was alive. She would call them every hour when they were coming home to check how far they were.
Lady shares the pain of going back home to an empty house
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens comfort the hurt woman
The video gained over 100k views, with many online users comforting the woman. See the comments below:
@🧸 commented:
"My mom passed on yesterday. I did not sleep last night. Not even for a second."
Mapuleng Mothudi shared:
"Finally found someone who understands my pain. My mom passed away in 2019 and I haven't set foot home since then."
@Itumeleng said:
"Home is a person. I love that❤️."
@Khali Nethamba comforted:
"The pain from your voice🥺May God comfort you guys. I'm so sorry for your loss dear😘."
Woman abandoned by loved ones after he mom's passing
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a brutal life after he mom's death.
After her mother passed, Dione Xanthe experienced another side of her family that made her heartache. The lady was insulted and abandoned by her loved ones during her life's weakest and most painful season.
