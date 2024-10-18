A young woman shared the pain of having to go home to an empty house after everyone passed away

Neo recalled the last time she visited home when she could not get out of the car because of the hurt she was feeling

The online community reacted to the video, with many comforting her and sharing similar stories

A lady said she was pained to go home after everyone had passed away. Images: @neosantho

A young lady took to her social media and shared the pain of going back home after everyone had died.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @neosantho, a flood of emotions came over her as the time to go home has come. The woman said she is pained by the fact she and her sibling have to go home to an empty home because everyone has passed away.

Neo said the last time she was there, she couldn't get out of the car for the longest time because of the hurt she was feeling. She remembered a time when her mom was alive. She would call them every hour when they were coming home to check how far they were.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens comfort the hurt woman

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users comforting the woman. See the comments below:

@🧸 commented:

"My mom passed on yesterday. I did not sleep last night. Not even for a second."

Mapuleng Mothudi shared:

"Finally found someone who understands my pain. My mom passed away in 2019 and I haven't set foot home since then."

@Itumeleng said:

"Home is a person. I love that❤️."

@Khali Nethamba comforted:

"The pain from your voice🥺May God comfort you guys. I'm so sorry for your loss dear😘."

