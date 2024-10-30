An American woman got her first taste of South Africa as her friend introduced her to Ouma Rusks

They chose the popular buttermilk flavour and dunked it in a hot drink like true South Africans

Local TikTok users loved the video and suggested more local treats for them to try in the comments section

Two Americans shared a review clip of Ouma Rusks. Image: @brashaadmayweather

Source: TikTok

A guy from the US put his Texan friend onto some Ouma Rusks, specifically the buttermilk flavour.

Americans try Ouma Rusks

They did it the proper Mzansi way: dunking those rusks in some hot tea before taking a bite.

The TikTok video, shared by @brashaadmayweather, shows the lady friend loving her first Ouma Rusk experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Food video gains traction

Initially, she seemed unsure, giving the dry biscuit a cautious glance and feel. But her face changed when she ate that dunked rusk. The clip got thousands of views and hundreds of likes and shares on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people weigh in

Peeps in the comments were hyped! They came through with suggestions for more Mzansi treats they should try next.

See some reactions below:

@faiekawelman550 suggested:

"You must try the tennis biscuit with black coffee."

@MOHATOFOUNDATION stated:

"Your lady friend looks like she could be from CPT."

@user1481621627340 wrote:

"Hey man that process you're doing we call it 'ukugcobhoza' here in South Africa."

@BenMabunda posted:

"Try with Rooibos or Five Roses."

@Richie commented:

"Thank you for dipping the right amount of time. 🙂"

@CONMAN" said:

"Awesome! Glad you enjoyed it. Others don't know about dipping first before eating it."

@Garry shared:

"If you are near Atlanta, you can get more from the South African Emporium."

@MissMarcy added:

"Buttermilk is my favourite too. 😋 Yammy have it every morning with my coffee. ☕"

@RelexaSaan typed:

"She hooked now. You better put more orders."

Traditional buttermilk rusks South African recipe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Buttermilk rusks are a popular snack in South Africa.

They are essentially double-baked bread. Interestingly, it has the most straightforward recipe compared to other snacks. So, how can you make this tasty snack from the comfort of your home?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News