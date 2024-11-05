A compassionate teacher is working to improve the living conditions for three students living in cramped shacks

In a TikTok update, he showed the progress on a new two-room house for the family, filmed on Day 3 of construction

Social media users expressed overwhelming support and praised the teacher for his commitment to making a difference

A dedicated teacher showed the construction progress of a home for learners. Image: @mashimbyenhlovo

Yoh, this teacher is a real-life superhero! He’s on a mission to improve three learners who are currently living in cramped quarters with seven other people. His efforts are nothing short of inspiring.

Building a better future

The teacher shared an update on the progress they’ve made in constructing a two-room house for the family.

The TikTok video on the account @mashimbyenhlovo was taken on Day 3 of the project. It shows him and a group of dedicated volunteers making bricks from scratch.

Community joins forces to help

The teacher also took a moment to praise some of his pupils who came out to lend a helping hand. At the end of the clip, he shared details about how netizens can donate.

Mzansi netizens showered him with compliments. Many are appreciating his dedication to making a difference and going above and beyond the call of duty.

See some comments below:

@Rubby asked:

"How do we donate buti?"

@Lumka stated:

"Who's chopping onions? Humanity at its best. 👌 🥰 God bless you, my brother. 🙏"

@sammy posted:

"You are just fulfilling your purpose here on earth. May God truly bless you. ❤️"

@nolubabalomafili9 wrote:

"Where were teachers like you during our time? 😌 God bless you my brother and your pocket. 💐🙏🏾🩷"

@usermamaboyzmmk1 mentioned:

"The world needs millions of you. 🥺🥺 I am always emotionally touched by your great work. May you be blessed in JESUS' name."

@mokgadi said:

"God bless you guys you are doing a wonderful job wish I can help. 🙏"

@Inah.rakau stated:

"May God bless you and your learners."

@MamaAction added:

"The award for the teacher of the century goes to you, my good sir. 🫂🙏🏽"

