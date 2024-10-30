A Grade 12 consumer studies teacher took to his TikTok account to share a clip of his exam question explanation

The passionate educator explained the difference between suitability and versatility relating to clothing

A few social media users rushed to the comment section to applaud the man on his teaching technique

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Grade 12 consumer studies teacher shared his effective teaching method. Images: @sirtemamandlazi

Source: TikTok

Effective learning techniques are essential for ensuring students truly understand and retain their work. A consumer studies teacher demonstrated his unique teaching approach, which received a positive review from internet users.

Consumer studies teacher's innovation

Using the TikTok handle @sirtemamandlazi, a Grade 12 consumer studies teacher uploaded a video showing how he conducted one of his classes.

The helpful man ensured he properly explained an exam question about the difference between suitability and versatility to his learners. He incorporated pairs of shoes as he delved into the topic of clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds teacher for using effective teaching method

A few intrigued social media users headed to the comment section to praise the dedicated teacher for ensuring the learners understood the work.

@kay_boikanyo said to the educator:

"Not me listening attentively like I’m going to need this information for an exam! Your learners are in good hands. I hope they know that."

@user747316260880 told the online community:

"These young teachers are the best."

@user747316260880 shared in the comment section:

"The class was well conducted."

Seeing the teacher's technique, @luvenakhumalo wrote:

"Effective teaching method."

@mcqueenmotsoko said to the teacher:

"Wow, your teaching style is amazing. I don't know anything about consumer studies, but I thoroughly enjoyed this lesson."

@mazetzee10 told app users:

"I got so invested, I think I want to teach this subject. I like this."

Life science teacher impresses with teaching method

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a South African life science teacher who gained online popularity with his unique and fun lesson with his students.

The educated man created a catchy song about chromosomes, and the pupils enthusiastically sang along. A few social media users commended the teacher for his innovative education approach and effective teaching technique.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News