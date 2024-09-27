A student shared a video on TikTok showing how her lecturer was in the classroom compared to being on social media

The man was focused during his lessons and showed a fun side as he comically danced on TikTok

Many people on the internet flooded the post's comment section with laughter and said they wouldn't be able to take the lecturer seriously

A lecturer had people laughing when they saw how different he was outside the classroom. Images: @prettyfacezeeee / TikTok, Westend61 / Getty Images

Some lecturers lead completely different lives outside the classroom, presenting themselves in ways students never imagined. One woman gave online users a glimpse into this contrast, unveiling how her lecturer's TikTok persona was far from his professional demeanour in class.

Lecturer by day, TikTokker by night

A student named Zee took to her TikTok account (@prettyfacezeeee) to show app users how different her educator was when teaching the course compared to what he was like on the internet.

During class, the serious man was focused on teaching his class. However, when Zee showed a clip the man posted on TikTok, he was all fun and games, comically shaking his body.

The student wrote in her post's caption:

"My lecturer in class vs on TikTok. Quite the opposite."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer has internet users in stitches

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the young lady's comment section to express laughter at the lecturer.

@patience.munthali4 humorously added in the comments:

"And I'm supposed to take him seriously?"

@hrmobioma laughed when they said:

"We can't be the new set of adults. We need an adulting adult who teaches adults to be adults."

@favetotheworld jokingly noted:

"There's time for everything. Time to play and time to be serious."

@efficythebarber laughed and shared:

"Occupation: TikTok. Side hustle: teacher."

@girllikeammy humorously asked the TikTokker:

"You don't want to graduate?"

@winnie321_ told app users:

"If I ever see any of my lecturers on TikTok, I'll never take them seriously."

