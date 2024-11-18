“End the Friendship Immediately”: Woman Amused by Puppy Tormenting Her Friend, Video Disturbs Mzansi
- A TikTok video shows a woman losing it when her friend’s tiny pup ran towards her, and it’s pure chaos
- The clip gained traction and had netizens cringing at her insensitive friend’s reaction to the scare
- Mzansi wasn’t impressed with the laughter, saying they’d ditch the friendship over something like this
Dogs might be man’s best friend, but not everyone feels that way! A TikTok video posted on 17 November shows a woman visiting her friend, only to have a frightening encounter with a small dog.
Fear of dog on display
The puppy, on a leash, excitedly ran towards her, and she screamed while her friend watched in amusement. It's clear from the 14-second video the young woman is afraid of dogs.
Dog video disturbs Mzansi people
The clip was uploaded to the account @naledixulu23over 347,000 views. While some viewers found the situation hilarious, many were disturbed by the dog owner’s reaction.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
The afraid guest getting laughed at didn’t sit well with netizens. They said they would have ended the friendship.
See some comments below:
@R🫀 shared:
"People who don’t understand that some people are genuinely afraid of dogs upset me. 🤚🏽"
@LindoMakhaza🦋 commented:
"Mara why would you do that to her knowing she’s afraid of dogs? 🥲 Y’all don’t take people's phobias serious enough for me."
@PabiM🤍 stated:
"That would be a reason to end the friendship."
@Jamala wrote:
"Yho I'd stop being your friend. that would be the last time we talk."
@ThutoThapelo🫧 typed:
"Grounds for a breakup. 👍"
@TshegofatsoMokgadit posted:
"Cynophobia is a real thing. I have an extreme fear of dogs, yho just the thought nje I quiver. 💔🥲"
@Cristie asked:
"Do you see how terrified she is, 🥺 and you still go on to say it’s not that deep?"
@ReloMatlou suggested:
"Yhoo I would end the friendship immediately. 😏"
SA laughs at gogo afraid of dog touching her
A gogo was not playing when she instructed the family dog not to touch her, getting a few laughs from social media users.
A TikTokker shared a video of the comical interaction between the two. In it, the gogo can be heard telling their furry friend that it should not touch her as she was clean.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za