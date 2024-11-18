A TikTok video shows a woman losing it when her friend’s tiny pup ran towards her, and it’s pure chaos

The clip gained traction and had netizens cringing at her insensitive friend’s reaction to the scare

Mzansi wasn’t impressed with the laughter, saying they’d ditch the friendship over something like this

A woman freaked out when she saw her friend's dog. Image: @naledixulu23

Source: TikTok

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but not everyone feels that way! A TikTok video posted on 17 November shows a woman visiting her friend, only to have a frightening encounter with a small dog.

Fear of dog on display

The puppy, on a leash, excitedly ran towards her, and she screamed while her friend watched in amusement. It's clear from the 14-second video the young woman is afraid of dogs.

Dog video disturbs Mzansi people

The clip was uploaded to the account @naledixulu23over 347,000 views. While some viewers found the situation hilarious, many were disturbed by the dog owner’s reaction.

Watch the video below:

The afraid guest getting laughed at didn’t sit well with netizens. They said they would have ended the friendship.

See some comments below:

@R🫀 shared:

"People who don’t understand that some people are genuinely afraid of dogs upset me. 🤚🏽"

@LindoMakhaza🦋 commented:

"Mara why would you do that to her knowing she’s afraid of dogs? 🥲 Y’all don’t take people's phobias serious enough for me."

@PabiM🤍 stated:

"That would be a reason to end the friendship."

@Jamala wrote:

"Yho I'd stop being your friend. that would be the last time we talk."

@ThutoThapelo🫧 typed:

"Grounds for a breakup. 👍"

@TshegofatsoMokgadit posted:

"Cynophobia is a real thing. I have an extreme fear of dogs, yho just the thought nje I quiver. 💔🥲"

@Cristie asked:

"Do you see how terrified she is, 🥺 and you still go on to say it’s not that deep?"

@ReloMatlou suggested:

"Yhoo I would end the friendship immediately. 😏"

