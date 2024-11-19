A brave ex-mother-in-law came gun-blazing at her son's ex-girlfriend for all the things he's done for her

The mother wanted the ex-daughter-in-law to give her all the money her son gave to her

The online community reacted to the video, with many taking the ex- daughter-in-law's side

An ex-mother-in-law shared some colourful words with her son's ex. Images: @nqobilenobs

A mother called her son's ex-girlfriend and told her she wanted all the money her son gave to her.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nqobilenobs, the mother can be heard talking to her son's ex-girlfriend. The lady was stunned that the mother called her because it seemed that they were never in talking terms even when she was with her son.

The mother wanted all the money that the ex-boyfriend sent to the lady, including the R20 000 towards her lobola. The lady was stunned by the situation and didn't have much to say except to drop her phone.

Ex-mother-in-law comes gun-blazing at son's ex-girlfriend

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi share their opinions

The video gained over a million views, with many online users sharing their views. See the comments below:

@Dineosethole wrote:

"Last punch line from Vuyokazi😅. best."

@Khetty Nhlapo commented:

"Viva Vuyokazi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@zuks said:

"I feel like Vuyo was setup. to destroy her reputation nje. in future Vuyo must just stay away from the Zulus."

@Cebisile Mthembu927 said:

"Vuyokazi fro president 😂😂."

@Melo_B2.0 asked:

"Why uXolani doesn't tell his mother what the money was about. Why should Xolani get the lobola money back, he caused the marriage to disintegrate. Why should he pay back, mama's baby Xolani."

