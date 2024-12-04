“Call Mr Moloto”: Daughter Confronts Mom for Coming Home Before Midnight, Video Entertains Mzansi
- A funny video of a daughter grilling her mom for coming home late has left Mzansi people laughing
- The young woman blocked her mom at the door, trying to get answers during the sassy exchange
- Viewers loved the Dezemba shenanigans, joking about how roles reversed in the playful confrontation
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Hehehe, coming home late is not reserved for teenagers anymore! A young woman flipped the script when she caught her mom sneaking home just before midnight.
Daughter gets sassy with her mother
She blocked her mom at the door, jokingly calling her by her government name, Charmaine while questioning her late-night activities.
The mom, visibly tired, tried to keep her cool and insisted her daughter let her in. The daughter’s playful sass had netizens hooked.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Funny video grabs Mzansi's attention
The funny exchange on the TikTok handle @callhersoft received more than 159,000 views in a single day.
Watch the video below:
Many Mzansi people in the comments joked about the mom being influenced by Dezemba vibes.
See a few reactions below:
@SimonFow wrote:
"Is it me or does your mom look 25? 😁"
@frxmmi commented:
"We need LADGAC for parents."
@Mathenjwa joked:
"Second day of December and we already have problems. 😭😂"
@Bennedita said:
"Bonolo leave mom alone, 😭😂😂 ke December."
@LylleRigney stated:
"Oh how the tables have turned. 🤣🤣🤣"
@kabelo suggested:
"Call Mr Moloto! 😂 Addiction ya ho tla late. 😂😂"
@STANTON mentioned:
"If you guys only knew how drainings children are. If she didn't drink, she would be a serial killer. Leave that lady alone. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
@it.s_achumaaa added:
"Calling her by her government name and still being alive is crazy. 😭😭"
@Beeee said:
"I was, like where is my mom but she’s the young lady in front of us. 😭😭😭"
Son grills mom after bumping into her at groove
Similarly, Briefly News reported that groove is usually a place to unwind, but what happens when you run into your mom there?
A video shows a son hilariously confronting his mom outside a nightclub establishment. The tables turned as he took on the parenting role, asking her what she was doing there.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za