A funny video of a daughter grilling her mom for coming home late has left Mzansi people laughing

The young woman blocked her mom at the door, trying to get answers during the sassy exchange

Viewers loved the Dezemba shenanigans, joking about how roles reversed in the playful confrontation

A young woman recorded her mom that came home late. Image: @callhersoft

Source: TikTok

Hehehe, coming home late is not reserved for teenagers anymore! A young woman flipped the script when she caught her mom sneaking home just before midnight.

Daughter gets sassy with her mother

She blocked her mom at the door, jokingly calling her by her government name, Charmaine while questioning her late-night activities.

The mom, visibly tired, tried to keep her cool and insisted her daughter let her in. The daughter’s playful sass had netizens hooked.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Funny video grabs Mzansi's attention

The funny exchange on the TikTok handle @callhersoft received more than 159,000 views in a single day.

Watch the video below:

Many Mzansi people in the comments joked about the mom being influenced by Dezemba vibes.

See a few reactions below:

@SimonFow wrote:

"Is it me or does your mom look 25? 😁"

@frxmmi commented:

"We need LADGAC for parents."

@Mathenjwa joked:

"Second day of December and we already have problems. 😭😂"

@Bennedita said:

"Bonolo leave mom alone, 😭😂😂 ke December."

@LylleRigney stated:

"Oh how the tables have turned. 🤣🤣🤣"

@kabelo suggested:

"Call Mr Moloto! 😂 Addiction ya ho tla late. 😂😂"

@STANTON mentioned:

"If you guys only knew how drainings children are. If she didn't drink, she would be a serial killer. Leave that lady alone. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@it.s_achumaaa added:

"Calling her by her government name and still being alive is crazy. 😭😭"

@Beeee said:

"I was, like where is my mom but she’s the young lady in front of us. 😭😭😭"

Son grills mom after bumping into her at groove

Similarly, Briefly News reported that groove is usually a place to unwind, but what happens when you run into your mom there?

A video shows a son hilariously confronting his mom outside a nightclub establishment. The tables turned as he took on the parenting role, asking her what she was doing there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News