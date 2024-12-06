A South African woman’s videos on making homemade apricot jam is making waves on social media

The lady demonstrated how simple it is to make the sweet treat in the short clips shared on TikTok

Viewers appreciated the easy tutorial, perfect for whipping up festive jams ahead of Christmas

A woman demonstrated how she makes apricot jam. Image: @mihle_duda

This Mzansi queen just dropped the ultimate apricot jam tutorial on TikTok, and it's gaining traction.

Ingredients for making jam

She’s all about that homemade goodness, showing us step-by-step how to turn fresh apricots into a delicious spread.

From slicing the juicy fruits to mixing in sugar and lemon juice, every move is easy to follow.

Boiling jam before setting

In the videos, she @mihle_duda brings the mixed ingredients to a boil on the stove. While it’s simmering, she’s mashed the apricots, creating that perfect golden orange puree we all love.

No fancy gadgets, just pure love and simple ingredients. Once the jam cooled down, she scooped it into a mason jar and enjoyed some with her bread.

Watch the recipe videos below:

Mzansi people are loving the easy recipe. The comments section is filled with praise and excitement.

See some reactions below:

@claudiaevelyn5 said:

"December without homemade jam aksiyo shame. 🥺"

@Kefilwetlou shared:

"My grandma would use anything she has at home she once made tomato jam ❤️I love this so much."

@SipaLeyi commented:

"I do this with blueberries, 😍😍 the best!"

@BenittaFifyRanthet posted:

"I love this video. How we grow up. I want to raise my kids like this. Best memories. 🥰"

@NonhlanhlaPretty wrote:

"Your jam looks delicious. 😋🥰"

@Dodokgabi stated:

"Thank you for the recipe. My grandma used to make us some. 🥺🥺"

@omega typed:

"I will try this thanks for sharing."

@Thobinxeba added:

"I watched this like 10 times, I'm so impressed. Wow! 💐💐"

