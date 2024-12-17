“The Song Says It All”: SA Buzzes About Husband’s Underwhelming Homecoming

A woman shared a video of her husband pulling into their driveway and coming home from a previous destination

The man climbed out of his car and had a brief conversation with his wife before entering their home

Several local social media users were questioning the man's calm reaction compared to his excited wife

People express their emotions differently, and not everyone reacts to seeing their loved ones in a manner that others agree with.

One woman shared a video of her husband returning home, but viewers were quick to comment on his demeanour, with many speculating he lacked excitement to see her.

Husband returns home

Using the handle @leboo_wa_kg on TikTok, a local woman shared her enthusiasm about seeing her husband pull up in their driveway after returning from his previous destination.

The couple had a brief conversation before the man, who may not have shared the same physical emotions as his wife, entered the house.

Watch the video below:

SA questions man's homecoming reaction

Hundreds of members of the online community headed to the woman's comment section to share their thoughts about her husband's reaction to coming home. Many thought the man could have been more excited when seeing his wife.

After hearing Sgudi Snyc blaring from the man's car, @official.boar_boer told online users:

"The song says it all."

@glance301 laughed and said:

"I know this guy. Ke ene husband? Yoh, anyway, I hope you have a heart as strong as Mandela Bridge."

A surprised @tshegokodisang wrote in the comment section:

"Not even a hug and a kiss? Yoh, may this kind of man never locate me."

@dineokumako4 said to the wife:

"He doesn't seem happy to see you. Yoh, askies shame."

@skinnynikkat assumed with a laugh:

"Aikhona, this guy is not happy to be at home."

@clint_somesay shared what they would have done in the situation:

"I would leave the car in the driveway to give my wife a hug and a kiss, then drive the car in."

