A daughter's viral TikTok video captured her South African mother's refusal to embrace American household methods during her US visit

Despite having access to modern laundry facilities, the visiting mom stuck to her traditional methods of hanging clothes outside to dry

The cultural differences sparked discussions online about traditional versus modern methods, with many South Africans relating to their parents' old-school ways

A woman's video goes viral on TikTok of her mother refusing to accept US methods of drying clothes in a dryer. Images: @kaylahuffman11 Source: TikTok

In a hilarious culture clash captured on TikTok, @kaylahuffman11 shared how her visiting South African mother insisted on maintaining her traditional SA laundry methods in the US.

She captioned the video showing her mom hanging clothes on an outdoor line, completely ignoring the available dryer:

"This South African woman means business!"

Watch the video below.

Benefits of sun-dried laundry

While many Americans rely on dryers, some viewers pointed out the advantages of the traditional method.

@Rene Dear heart noted:

"The sun just hits differently that UVA and UVB kills bacteria on clothing."

While another commenter, @soul.scriptd added that:

"Fresh laundry hits differently when you put it out in the sun👌"

According to the Journal of Applied Microbiology, while modern washing methods rely on temperature and chemicals for cleaning, traditional sun-drying practices remain effective due to natural UV exposure that helps eliminate bacteria and odours.

Mzansi relates to Mom's ways

The hilarious culture clash had viewers sharing their own experiences:

@Nash.R96 joked:

"Wait until she learns about the HOA rules 😂"

@Donna Sauls635 insisted:

"Baby clothes aren't washed in a washing machine."

@Brownskinbella laughed:

"South African mothers are something else🤣🤣🤣"

@Maree Prinsloo shared:

"Lmao. My mom did the same thing. She was convinced that the dryer would not dry the clothes properly."

@user6778161655502 stated:

"We grew up sun drying..."

