A young woman's heart-wrenching TikTok video about throwing her mother a surprise birthday party has gone viral after revealing her mom passed away just a week later

The emotional post by @luhle_vena captures her mother crying tears of joy while receiving a special cake, unaware it would be their last celebration together

The video sparked debate among viewers about surprise parties for elders, with many sharing cultural beliefs that such celebrations can be seen as farewell gatherings

In a bittersweet TikTok video that has touched many hearts, @luhle_vena shared precious moments from her mother's last birthday celebration. The emotional footage shows her mother moved to tears as she receives a specially decorated cake with the word "mom" written on it.

The celebration, which happened just a week before her mother's passing, captured pure joy as the elderly woman cut her cake surrounded by love.

The creator captioned the heartrending post:

"💔🥲🕊️Continue resting my love."

Watch the video below.

Cultural perspectives on elder celebrations

The video sparked an important conversation about cultural beliefs surrounding surprise celebrations for older family members.

Several viewers shared that in their traditions, surprise parties for elders are discouraged.

"In our culture, we're not allowed to host surprise parties for elders, because right after the party bayashona," explained @TQ_Nkosi

@Vuliwe added:

"Surprise parties are not good for old ppl... It's like you call their last days to be nearer... I experienced such with my mother and grandmother."

Mzansi shares in the grief

The emotional post resonated deeply with many viewers who also shared their own experiences:

@nompilo reflected:

"At least you could do something for her before she left some of us didn't get the chance🥺🥺🥺🥺"

@Lamis❤️ shared:

"I know the feeling😭, may her beautiful soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️"

@Vest3r commented:

"Sorry 😭😭😭😭 Yoo the pain of loosing your mom is devastating 😭"

@Sunflower 🌻 offered comfort:

"I think it's beneficial to imagine that she departed whilst still relishing in the joy you gave her🥺💕"

