Christian content creator @iamthabomareka touched Mzansi's hearts with footage from his #NoCelebrityJustJesus worship night

The free gathering at Eeufees Lodge in Bloemfontein showcased youth actively participating in worship, with attendees visibly moved to tears and overwhelmed during the sermon

Social media users across the country expressed their hunger for similar authentic spiritual experiences, with many praising the emergence of youth-led worship

A video of a powerful worship night held in Bloemfontein goes viral. SA celebrates the emergence of youth-led worship. Images: @iamthabomareka Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

A recent worship service in Bloemfontein has captured Mzansi's attention after footage posted by Christian content creator @iamthabomareka showed young people experiencing powerful spiritual moments.

Mareka, known for sharing inspiring Christian messages on his TikTok platform, led the #NoCelebrityJustJesus movement event that showcased youth actively leading and participating in worship.

Moving moments of faith

The viral video reveals emotional scenes of young worshippers deep in prayer, some falling back in their chairs while others are moved to tears. Throughout the footage, attendees can be seen lifting their hands in worship, praying intensely, and supporting one another in what appears to be a deeply moving spiritual experience.

The gathering, held at Eeufees Lodge, showed what Mareka described as heart-stopping worship and life-changing encounters, with the caption simply stating:

"You walked into the presence of God."

Watch the video below.

Comments show hunger for more

The TikTok community expressed deep appreciation for the spiritual gathering:

@Bontle Bee eagerly asked:

"Where is this? We wanna partake."

@mofts.davids reflected:

"This was such a beautiful service 😭❤️"

@Palesa Maseko expressed:

"My soul is hungry for this."

@Xitshembiso D Makasane observed:

"A new remnant is raising... 🔥"

@Libalele celebrated:

"There's a revival that's happening in the youth🙌🏽🙌🏽"

@The Real Hlatshwayo Wife shared wisdom:

"This is what we need when we gather as saints, many souls need deliverance, healing and God's power. Not just gather for the fun of it."

@buttermint_7💚 felt moved:

"I got goosebumps!"

Other stories moving SA

A creative saxophonist brought joy to children while performing in a Spider-Man suit, combining music with superhero entertainment.

UWC's heartwarming graduation video compilation shows proud parents celebrating their children's academic achievements.

One woman's budget-friendly living room transformation amazed social media users with its stunning results.

Source: Briefly News