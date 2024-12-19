"My Soul Is Hungry for This": SA Youth’s Powerful Worship Night Goes Viral
- Christian content creator @iamthabomareka touched Mzansi's hearts with footage from his #NoCelebrityJustJesus worship night
- The free gathering at Eeufees Lodge in Bloemfontein showcased youth actively participating in worship, with attendees visibly moved to tears and overwhelmed during the sermon
- Social media users across the country expressed their hunger for similar authentic spiritual experiences, with many praising the emergence of youth-led worship
A recent worship service in Bloemfontein has captured Mzansi's attention after footage posted by Christian content creator @iamthabomareka showed young people experiencing powerful spiritual moments.
Mareka, known for sharing inspiring Christian messages on his TikTok platform, led the #NoCelebrityJustJesus movement event that showcased youth actively leading and participating in worship.
Moving moments of faith
The viral video reveals emotional scenes of young worshippers deep in prayer, some falling back in their chairs while others are moved to tears. Throughout the footage, attendees can be seen lifting their hands in worship, praying intensely, and supporting one another in what appears to be a deeply moving spiritual experience.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The gathering, held at Eeufees Lodge, showed what Mareka described as heart-stopping worship and life-changing encounters, with the caption simply stating:
"You walked into the presence of God."
Watch the video below.
Comments show hunger for more
The TikTok community expressed deep appreciation for the spiritual gathering:
@Bontle Bee eagerly asked:
"Where is this? We wanna partake."
@mofts.davids reflected:
"This was such a beautiful service 😭❤️"
@Palesa Maseko expressed:
"My soul is hungry for this."
@Xitshembiso D Makasane observed:
"A new remnant is raising... 🔥"
@Libalele celebrated:
"There's a revival that's happening in the youth🙌🏽🙌🏽"
@The Real Hlatshwayo Wife shared wisdom:
"This is what we need when we gather as saints, many souls need deliverance, healing and God's power. Not just gather for the fun of it."
@buttermint_7💚 felt moved:
"I got goosebumps!"
Other stories moving SA
- A creative saxophonist brought joy to children while performing in a Spider-Man suit, combining music with superhero entertainment.
- UWC's heartwarming graduation video compilation shows proud parents celebrating their children's academic achievements.
- One woman's budget-friendly living room transformation amazed social media users with its stunning results.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.