“She’s Even Doing the Robot Move”: Woman Performs at a Kids’ Party in a Spider-Man Suit, SA’s Amused
- A female saxophonist dressed as Spider-man performed at a kid's party, leaving little ones amazed
- Theentertainer'ss playful moves and unique look sparked laughter online after she shared the clip on TikTok
- Social media users were in stitches, and many shared amusing jokes about her superhero suit
Akid's birthday party turned into a hilarious and unforgettable event when a saxophone player showed up dressed as Spider-Man. The entertainer, carrying her saxophone in the superhero suit, delivered a performance that left both children and adults in awe.
The saxophonist shared the memorable moment on TikTok under her handle @user5296506090496, which received a massive 614K views, 69K likes, and almost 3K comments.
The woman in action
In the video, user @user5296506090496 stands confidently on a small stage, surrounded by kids dressed in black and white. She is wearing a vibrant Spider-Man suit, with her curvy figure standing out in the snug costume. Her lively energy and cute robot moves put smiles on the little ones' faces.
Watch the cute video below:
Social media users find the lady entertaining
Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter after viewing the clip, flooding the comment section with jokes and praise. Some wished to book the saxophonist for their events, and others applauded her for making the event unique and memorable.
User @the.cedar shared:
"BBL spider man sa Hugh Masikela🥺."
User @Collins commented:
"She's booked and busy 😁."
Asher Jikijela added:
"Wenza ne robot uDali (she's even doing the robot move)...yho😌."
User @Faith said:
"Someone in the comments said it's Hugh Masekela, and I can't unsee it 😭😭😭😩."
User @TahBow_J commented:
"Nothing could've prepared these kids for this 😭😭😭."
User @KM20B25 joked:
"Zulus, wrap it up now. Yal been funny all year😭😭😭."
