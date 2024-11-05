A video of a kid dressed as Spider-Man as she busted off her impressive Zulu dance moves amazed netizens

The clip sparked laughter and amusement among social media users and captured the attention of many

South Africans were entertained as they headed to the comments with jokes, and some gushed over her moves

A cute little girl broke the internet with her killer dance moves while dressed like a Marvel Comic character.

A little girl dressed as Spider-Man flexed her Zulu dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @vuyaniveto

Source: TikTok

Girl in Spider-Man costume wows with Zulu dance

One kid was unbothered on one of the streets in Mzansi as she was captured pulling off impressive moves.

The little one busted off her Zulu dance moves while dressed like Spider-Man as she broke it down the dance floor, leaving South Africans amused.

The clip, shared under the TikTok handle @vuyaniveto, not only sparked laughter and entertainment but also warmed the hearts of many people on social media. The clip went viral, gathering loads of views within a few days of publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi is in stitches over the kid's antics

The little one entertained South Africans, and many were left in laughter over her killer dance moves as they expressed their thoughts.

Scott expressed:

"Do the Avengers know about this?"

Ayandanxasana raved over the kid, saying:

"She is so cute, and I say he wins the challenge."

Jackal Conrad said:

"This is the best video on the internet."

Lee Aries cracked a joke, saying:

"Spiderman was found shaking."

Nomachurch was amused:

"The back kicks are killing me."

Kash_HP gushed over the girl, adding:

"The cutest spider man I've ever seen."

Kid wows SA with amapiano dance moves

Briefly News previously reported that a little man set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves in a TikTok video that was making rounds on social media.

The footage shared by @kingliam042 on TikTok shows the boy standing outside, looking sad. As the clip continued, the little man displayed some impressive amapiano dance moves, which amazed South Africans online. The little guy's slick moves captured the attention of many, and social media users took to the comments section to compliment him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News