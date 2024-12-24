“The Joy in This House”: Video of Big Family’s Holiday Vibes Warms Hearts

A local woman shared a video on TikTok showing her loved ones spending the holidays together

Most of the family members gathered in the living room to watch a movie some thought was creepy for the kids

Members of the online community wrote in the comment section that they loved the oneness

A woman showed her family under one roof for the festive period, making people smile. Images: @noxolomthini / TikTok, Westend61 / Getty Images

The festive period often draws families closer, creating opportunities for shared joy and cherished memories. Recently, a woman shared a heartwarming glimpse of her large family coming together, a touching moment that resonated deeply and warmed many hearts.

A big family get-together

A woman named Noxie took to her TikTok account (@noxolomthini) to show people on the app how many of her family members gathered under one roof just before Christmas.

With more children than adults seen in the video, many sat in the living room to watch a Korean action-horror movie, something the kids didn't seem to mind as their eyes were glued to the screen. Even one of the men couldn't take his eyes off the thrilling movie!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves big family

Hundreds of local social media users took to the comment section to share how they loved seeing the big family together. Others were curious about what the kids were watching on TV.

@nthabie.evy.ramak wrote in the comments:

"Are they watching horror? Dad looks scared. He can't even eat."

@solwazi205 said to the woman:

"United families are scarce these days. Big up to your organised family."

@mumsynkabini, who adored the video, stated:

"The joy in this house."

@0640hugo told the online community:

"We never realise the importance of this moment until people who brought families together are gone."

@its.ur.gurl.rori thought about the big family and said with humour:

"I'm thinking about the dishes."

@tsholopula laughed and asked:

"But why are the kids watching this kind of movie?"

