Picture-Perfect Vacay: 4 Springboks and Families Share Photos of Mauritius Trip

Four Springbok players, their wives and children travelled to Mauritius to spend quality time together

The athletes and their families shared a few pictures on Instagram to show people the wonderful time they had

Some of the rugby stars even showed pictures of themselves wearing matching, printed speedos

The Etzebeths and the De Klerks on vacation in Mauritius. Images: @ebenetzebeth4, @minevanniekerk

After spending countless hours on the rugby field, it's only natural for the Springboks to seek some relaxation and unwind on a beautiful island. A few Springbok players and their families embraced the best of what Mauritius had to offer, showcasing its charm to the rest of the world.

A relaxing family affair

Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, Faf De Klerk, Vincent Koch, the men's wives and their little ones travelled to the island and stayed at Club Med, an all-inclusive beach and mountains resort.

The athletes and their significant others took to Instagram to share photos of their time on holiday, showing fans that heroes can also enjoy a break from the busy world.

The Etzebeths

Eben and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, posted photos with their baby, showing off their adorable, rubber duck-printed, matching bathing suits.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The Kolbes

Cheslin and his wife, Layla Kolbe, also captured their time abroad. They were joined by their two daughters and young son, making every moment memorable.

Cheslin also shared a picture with his family wearing matching bathing suits.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The De Klerks

Known for wearing a South African-printed speedo, Faf De Klerk had a reason to take out the bathing suit! The rugby star and his wife, Mine De Klerk, enjoyed family time with their precious bundle of joy.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The Kochs

Vincent and his wife, Jandre Koch, mainly snapped group pictures.

The rugby player wrote in one of his captions:

"There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends who become family."

Take a look at the pictures below:

Springboks chill on a yacht in Mauritius

Briefly News previously reported that a video showed the four Springbok players having a good time in Mauritius, sailing on a yacht with former Springbok star Cabous van der Westhuizen.

Members of the online community loved the short clip and said that the rugby stars deserved a break from the field.

