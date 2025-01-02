A TikTok video shows a woman confidently confronting police officers while recording the incident, claiming her rights as an international lawyer after her car was pulled over

The content creator insisted she couldn't be arrested as she wasn't driving the vehicle at the time, despite being the registered owner

After causing a commotion at the station, the woman was eventually released by the captain who confirmed she was within her legal rights

A viral video shows a woman at a police station refusing arrest. Claiming to be an international lawyer, she said that they couldn't arrest her since she knew the law. Images: @punkyz5

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @punkyz5, who typically shares fashion and family content, posted footage of her encounter with law enforcement.

In the video, she's seen recording a female officer who attempted to arrest her following a vehicle stop, despite her not being behind the wheel at the time.

The situation escalated when the woman, claiming to be an international lawyer, demanded to know the grounds for her arrest while recording the interaction. The confrontation drew attention from onlookers at the station before the captain ultimately confirmed she was right and free to go.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi's reactions

@Ma_B mocked:

"International lawyer neh."

@pankie105 noticed:

"A whole police officer drinking Bahama inside the station."

@Justice_Olepeng critiqued:

"The international lawyer English doesn't make sure."

@theLady joked:

"The international lawyer should borrow Dominic's English because wow😂😂😂"

@Jimmy-Su quipped:

"International lawyer from Temu."

@Baswabile_03 commented:

"International lawyer acting so unprofessional😭😂😂"

@Blekhish observed:

"I like how calm the officers are...the international lawyer why a le loud so?"

@Landa questioned:

"But as a Lawyer what does POPIA act say? They may be wrong but you could have handled it better."

