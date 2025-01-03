“I Thought He Would Be Fine”: Woman Mourns Brother Who Died Hours Into New Year

A TikTok user shared on her account that she lost her brother a few hours into the new year

In the video's comment section, the heartbroken sister stated what led to her brother's death

Several members of the online community sent their condolences and shared similar stories of loss

A woman lost her brother on New Year's Day. Images: @ladydee97_.

Source: Instagram

The start of a new year is typically a time of celebration, reflection, and hope for the days ahead. However, for one woman, this New Year's Day brought heartbreak as she shared the devastating news of losing a sibling.

A loss in the New Year

TikTok user Diara Mahlangu shared in a video that her brother died a few hours after starting 2025.

The devastated woman wrote in her caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"2024 owed me a lot, but 2025 [teary-eyed emoji]. Thato ya modimo e bohloko. Rest in peace, bro."

After a curious TikTokker asked what had happened to the young man, Diara informed them:

"He was sick. Collapsed a couple of times last year. Stayed in the hospital for a few weeks. When I thought he would be fine, he left us."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Hearts break for mourning sister

Several social media users who saw the emotional video on their For You Pages immediately sent their condolences and love to the heartbroken woman, while others shared similar tragic experiences.

@joycelerato465 wrote to Diara:

"I wish I could hug you. I'm so sorry for your loss, dear. I feel your pain."

@moitsidikwalo6 wrote in the comment section:

"I'm sorry you and your family had to go through this."

@homely_homewithkay shared with the public:

"Here I thought losing my sister on 30 November 2024 was the worst because festive would be tough. What you are going through is painful. Praying for healing."

@wezalwana92, who experienced something similar, shared:

"I also lost my sister on 1 January 2024. Getting into 2025 wasn't easy at all."

@thokozani48596 sadly told app users:

"I buried my firstborn daughter on 1 December 2024."

3 other stories about siblings

A Mzansi man couldn't help but make fun of his sister when she accidentally dropped a pan of wings after burning herself.

In April 2024, two Eastern Cape brothers were tragically killed after being scammed on Facebook. Police described their murder as a senseless killing.

An adorable toddler made his feelings known when he gave his new sibling the side-eye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News