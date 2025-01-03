A South African woman's video showing her removing an illegally installed fence from her inherited property has gone viral on TikTok

Content creator @anelemda revealed her ongoing battle with family members who are contesting her grandmother's will since 2020

The post sparked discussions about inheritance disputes, with many sharing similar experiences of family conflicts over deceased relatives' properties

A woman posted a video of herself removing a fence installed by family members trying to dispute her late gogo's will went viral on TikTok. Images: @anelemda

A heartbreaking family dispute has gone public after content creator @anelemda shared footage of herself removing fence poles installed in front of her gate.

The video highlights an ongoing inheritance battle over her late grandmother's house, which was legally bequeathed to her through a will in 2020.

Legal battles drain resources

The creator explained in her caption that she's faced extreme provocation, bullying, intimidation and threats from family members Solomzi Mda, his wife Nozuko, and others.

She's been forced to travel between Pretoria and Flagstaff multiple times monthly for court appearances.

Watch the video below.

South Africans share perspectives

@BusiBhelekazi@NKS questioned the situation:

"To those who know the story, why is Solomzi fighting for the home, kanti he is not son ku Mamtolo, I just cashed this yesterday."

@Mshazi observed simply:

"Solomzi is so jealous, he can't hide it."

@Tanaka_Kunaka suggested fairness:

"We need the side story of Solomzi. We listen and we don't judge."

@NomfezekoMtambo shared personal philosophy:

"That is why mina whatever extension I do at home, it's from my heart and I will never accept that home as mine coz it's like ekhayakhulu likhaya labantu. Regardless of the will... I build my own for peace."

@cnnsouthafrica offered practical advice:

"Just move your gate forward in line with the road and the rest of the fence."

@joannamamancizind related deeply:

"Following you coz we are going through the same thing, we are exhausted from fighting, courts and khoMkhulu😩 It's tiring."

Source: Briefly News