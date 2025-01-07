Global site navigation

"No Hunger Formed Against You Shall Prosper": Woman Braais Wors for Siblings With Candles
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A creative woman's solution to no electricity had Mzansi impressed when she used candles in cups to cook wors on a metal plate, sharing her survival hack on TikTok
  • The content creator @miss.stutter7, known for her dance videos with siblings, showed how she managed to feed her family during an electricity outage
  • South Africans were both amused and inspired by her innovative cooking method, with many sharing that they've also had to get creative during power cuts

Video of woman's unique way to cook without electricity goes viral.
A woman posted a video of how she cooked wors for her siblings when they had a power outage. Her video went viral on TikTok with many praising her idea. Images: @miss.stutter7
Source: TikTok

Content creator @miss.stutter7 had everyone taking notes when she shared her unconventional cooking method. In the video, she placed candles in cups under a metal plate to heat up sliced wors when electricity was out.

She posted her video with the playful caption:

"I had to make a plan 😂😂Don't come for me."

Watch the video below.

Surviving power cuts smartly

While creative solutions might work in emergencies, South Africans can prepare better for power cuts.

Read also

"Zulu gents or nothing": Handsome nurse has SA women seeing a potential husband

Having a gas stove, solar lights, and power banks can help during outages. Keeping ready-to-eat foods, torch lights, and charged devices handy also makes load-shedding easier to handle.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@your_left_nut joked:

"Candle lit dinner😭😭👌🏽"

@cutiedivamodelmom praised:

"Baphi abafana, this one you can wifey her 🥰😂😂💐💐Smart woman."

@Sinalo_Reve applauded:

"Today I'm going to show you my talent" Wait what! Wow beautiful 👏🏽"

@Palesa suggested:

"I hope you write down this skill in your CV mama 🥹"

@LazyKSA quoted:

"😂😂😂 No hunger formed against you shall prosper!"

@Nana_wakhona commended:

"That's brainstorming and thinking out of the box. You are a STAR."

@ZaNeY related:

"I thought I was the only one who did this during load-shedding days😭😂 I'm so mad right now😭"

@Graceful approved:

"Thanks to load shedding we've learnt to survive electricity or not.. Oksalayo abantwana balale bedlile🥰🥰🥰"

