A creative woman's solution to no electricity had Mzansi impressed when she used candles in cups to cook wors on a metal plate, sharing her survival hack on TikTok

The content creator @miss.stutter7, known for her dance videos with siblings, showed how she managed to feed her family during an electricity outage

South Africans were both amused and inspired by her innovative cooking method, with many sharing that they've also had to get creative during power cuts

A woman posted a video of how she cooked wors for her siblings when they had a power outage. Her video went viral on TikTok with many praising her idea. Images: @miss.stutter7

Source: TikTok

Content creator @miss.stutter7 had everyone taking notes when she shared her unconventional cooking method. In the video, she placed candles in cups under a metal plate to heat up sliced wors when electricity was out.

She posted her video with the playful caption:

"I had to make a plan 😂😂Don't come for me."

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Surviving power cuts smartly

While creative solutions might work in emergencies, South Africans can prepare better for power cuts.

Having a gas stove, solar lights, and power banks can help during outages. Keeping ready-to-eat foods, torch lights, and charged devices handy also makes load-shedding easier to handle.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@your_left_nut joked:

"Candle lit dinner😭😭👌🏽"

@cutiedivamodelmom praised:

"Baphi abafana, this one you can wifey her 🥰😂😂💐💐Smart woman."

@Sinalo_Reve applauded:

"Today I'm going to show you my talent" Wait what! Wow beautiful 👏🏽"

@Palesa suggested:

"I hope you write down this skill in your CV mama 🥹"

@LazyKSA quoted:

"😂😂😂 No hunger formed against you shall prosper!"

@Nana_wakhona commended:

"That's brainstorming and thinking out of the box. You are a STAR."

@ZaNeY related:

"I thought I was the only one who did this during load-shedding days😭😂 I'm so mad right now😭"

@Graceful approved:

"Thanks to load shedding we've learnt to survive electricity or not.. Oksalayo abantwana balale bedlile🥰🥰🥰"

Other cooking stories making waves

A beloved cook known as Aunty Cindy retired after 44 years of feeding kids at St Joseph's, leaving behind a legacy of delicious meals and memorable Christmases.

Mzansi approved when a woman cooked traditional Sunday kos for her Asian girlfriend, proving that SA cuisine continues winning hearts worldwide.

A chef's cooking video went viral after her pot dramatically broke mid-cooking, leaving social media users with many questions about the explosive situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News