A content creator on TikTok shared a video of her mom's genius idea of repurposing a Ferrero Rocher chocolate container to store eggs in their fridge

The innovative storage solution shows how South Africans are finding creative ways to reuse plastic containers amid growing concerns over plastic pollution

Social media users flooded the comments section with laughter and praise, with many relating to how their parents also repurpose containers

A woman posted a video of her mother's creative idea of using a Ferrero Rocher chocolate box to store eggs in her fridge. Her video went viral. Images: @uniquely_katy

Content creator @uniquely_katy, known for sharing dance videos and fun family content, recently had Mzansi in stitches after discovering her mom's unconventional storage method.

The TikToker filmed herself laughing while showing viewers how her mother repurposed a bulk Ferrero Rocher chocolate container, typically holding over 40 chocolates, into a practical egg storage solution in their fridge.

South Africa's plastic problem

This creative reuse comes as South Africa continues to battle plastic pollution, with many stores still using plastic bags at checkout counters.

While governments worldwide push for reduced plastic usage, many South African households have long practised creatively reusing containers, from ice cream tubs storing leftovers to coffee tins housing sewing supplies.

Mzansi can't stop laughing

The online community flooded the comments section with amusement and praise:

@SetjhabaKhambule had everyone laughing with:

"Ferrero Eggocher 😭😭😭"

@bee_🐝 joked:

"Ferrero Rocher taking notes rn 😂"

@Zuki related:

"😭😭😭yaz abazali my mom took all my plastics from Shein to put meat in."

@KatMbatha wondered:

"Do you guys think we also gonna be like this when we reach their age 😭"

@TashLombard compared:

"The 2025 upgrade of the biscuit tin filled with sewing products 🤣"

@YayaSimz praised:

"That's actually very smart 🤣🤣🤣"

@CherryeShap applauded:

"Lol 😁 A creative queen. Environmentalist yethu 😂😂"

3 Other creative upcycling stories

A resourceful woman in Johannesburg caught TikTok's attention with her innovative approach to sustainability, transforming empty Ice Tropez bottles into elegant drinking glasses. The DIY project saved money and inspired others to think twice before discarding glass bottles, showing how luxury items can find new life in everyday use.

In an impressive display of creative thinking, a Western Cape resident revolutionized her home decor by converting Douwe Egberts coffee jar lids into stylish candle holders. The simple yet elegant transformation demonstrated how everyday items could be repurposed into beautiful home accessories, inspiring a wave of DIY enthusiasts to explore similar projects.

Cape Town residents sparked both admiration and debate after converting a regular kitchen stove into a fully functional braai. The innovative project, which involved placing charcoal in the oven and using the stovetop for grilling, showcased South African ingenuity while raising important discussions about safety and responsible upcycling practices.

