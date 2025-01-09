A daughter shared her emotional struggle with a financially controlling mother, seeking advice from a content creator who shared her story with her followers

In a TikTok inbox to the content creator, the first-born daughter detailed how she has to look after her family while her employed brothers are not contributing anything

Social media users responded with different advice, as some felt she needed to address the issue in a family meeting, and others felt she should cut them off

A heartfelt story shared on TikTok led to a deep conversation about family obligations and financial boundaries.

Content creator @jozzy.24 received a message from a first-born daughter who opened up about feeling financially exploited by her mother, who demands money exclusively from her.

The woman pours out her pain

Sliding on @jozzy.24's DMs, the first-born daughter expresses her desire to save money as she plans to have a child but can't, as she would be seen as abandoning her family responsibilities. She further explains that her brothers, who are employed, are not expected to contribute financially as their mother claims they are saving for future lobola payments.

Her mom also asked her to pay for her little sister's baby shower, whose baby daddy decided not to pay last minute. Feeling overwhelmed and unsupported, the woman seeks to find out if it would be ok to cut them off completely.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi offers the lady advice

The clip attracted divided responses from social media users. Some advised the young woman to prioritise her emotional and financial well-being, even if it meant distancing herself from her family. In contrast, others emphasised the importance of family bonds and suggested a family meeting to address the issue collectively.

User @Thabisa said:

"Bathong parents are the reason siblings don't get along yaz😒😒."

User @Boi👩🏽‍commented:

"Don’t cut them off; set boundaries with yourself. Don’t discuss anything with them. Give what you can, when you can. Prioritise yourself!"

User @TruthfullyYours100❤️shared:

"People aren't ready to talk about toxic parents and the way most firstborns are ill-treated."

User @@Royalty added:

"Cut off, block and move on. We need to learn and understand that there is life after a toxic family and sisi, it is blissful."

User @MaMntungwa said:

"My sister. Choose peace and choose yourself. Phuma lapho (get out of there)."

User @Zinhle Maseko detailed:

"Being a firstborn is hard😢. You are hated but have to carry and take care of everything and every one by yourself. Your dreams are just destroyed."

