A TikTok content creator shared an emotional video seeking advice about dealing with a toxic relationship with her mother, highlighting years of painful experiences

The woman revealed she made the difficult decision to distance herself from her mother's harmful behaviour, sparking conversations about family boundaries

South Africans flooded the comment section with their own stories of difficult parent-child relationships, with many suggesting creating a support group

A woman posted a video on TikTok on how she distanced herself from her mother because of her toxic behaviour. Images: @polokwane.frontals1 and FGTrade/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Content creator @polokwane.frontals1, known for her wig business and advice content, shared a heartfelt video seeking guidance. In the clip, she posed the question:

"POV: How to deal with a toxic mother?" followed by the revelation "POV: My mother has been my biggest pain in life, I decided to finally distance myself from her and her toxic behaviour, painful but worth it."

Watch the video below.

Understanding toxic relationships

A toxic relationship is marked by unhealthy dynamics where one or both sides show controlling or manipulative behaviours.

This can include constant criticism, explosive anger, isolation from friends and family, gaslighting, blaming, and passive-aggressive actions.

SA shares similar experiences

The video resonated deeply with viewers who rushed to share their own experiences:

@missk shared her pain:

"Not mine loving me when it beneficial 💔💔💔"

@ShorbaseMdima opened up:

"As we speak, I am in hospital because of depression... I love my mom with all my heart but amazwi akhe anglimazile since I was young."

@matildah reflected:

"And people won't understand that, there are parents who do not love and appreciate their kids."

@Paulad4848a revealed:

"She hates me because I learned to confront her when she mistreats me. now I'm her number 1 enemy."

@user5269416078499 suggested:

"Guys, I think we need to create a support group coz I see I'm not alone."

@tebza questioned:

"Is it wrong for one to hate a parent? The narcissist who is never pleased..."

@Royalty@bw shared:

"Can you guys create a group please, mine hates me, she abused emotionally. I moved out after my matric."

Other stories about family relationships

Kelly Khumalo recently opened up about the challenges of raising a child as an abuse victim, sparking concern among South Africans about the impact on both mother and child.

A young man's confrontation with his mother over her shouting went viral on TikTok, dividing opinions on how to address parent-child communication.

Mzansi expressed outrage over a controversial age-gap relationship between a teen and a mother of three featured on Moja Love's Sugar Mamas show.

Source: Briefly News