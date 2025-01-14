Global site navigation

“My Mother Has Been My Biggest Pain”: Woman Opens Up About Distancing Herself From Toxic Parent
“My Mother Has Been My Biggest Pain”: Woman Opens Up About Distancing Herself From Toxic Parent

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A TikTok content creator shared an emotional video seeking advice about dealing with a toxic relationship with her mother, highlighting years of painful experiences
  • The woman revealed she made the difficult decision to distance herself from her mother's harmful behaviour, sparking conversations about family boundaries
  • South Africans flooded the comment section with their own stories of difficult parent-child relationships, with many suggesting creating a support group

Woman's post on toxic mother goes viral.
A woman posted a video on TikTok on how she distanced herself from her mother because of her toxic behaviour. Images: @polokwane.frontals1 and FGTrade/Getty Images
Content creator @polokwane.frontals1, known for her wig business and advice content, shared a heartfelt video seeking guidance. In the clip, she posed the question:

"POV: How to deal with a toxic mother?" followed by the revelation "POV: My mother has been my biggest pain in life, I decided to finally distance myself from her and her toxic behaviour, painful but worth it."

Watch the video below.

Understanding toxic relationships

A toxic relationship is marked by unhealthy dynamics where one or both sides show controlling or manipulative behaviours.

This can include constant criticism, explosive anger, isolation from friends and family, gaslighting, blaming, and passive-aggressive actions.

SA shares similar experiences

The video resonated deeply with viewers who rushed to share their own experiences:

@missk shared her pain:

"Not mine loving me when it beneficial 💔💔💔"

@ShorbaseMdima opened up:

"As we speak, I am in hospital because of depression... I love my mom with all my heart but amazwi akhe anglimazile since I was young."

@matildah reflected:

"And people won't understand that, there are parents who do not love and appreciate their kids."

@Paulad4848a revealed:

"She hates me because I learned to confront her when she mistreats me. now I'm her number 1 enemy."

@user5269416078499 suggested:

"Guys, I think we need to create a support group coz I see I'm not alone."

@tebza questioned:

"Is it wrong for one to hate a parent? The narcissist who is never pleased..."

@Royalty@bw shared:

"Can you guys create a group please, mine hates me, she abused emotionally. I moved out after my matric."

