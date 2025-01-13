South Africans have reacted strongly to a viral snippet from Sugar Mamas on Moja Love, featuring a 42-year-old woman dating a 19-year-old man

Social media users expressed disgust at the significant age difference, with many criticising Moja Love for promoting the relationship

Fans voiced their concerns, with some comparing the situation to similar controversies and calling for action against the portrayal of such relationships

South Africans have reacted to a recent episode of Sugar Mamas on Moja Love that showed a 42-year-old woman dating a 19-year-old man.

SA is outraged over 'Sugar Mamas' recent episode. Image: @SneKhumaloSA

Source: Twitter

A snippet from Sugar Mamas showing a 42-year-old woman dating a man half her age has gone viral on social media.

Social media users have always been vocal about huge age differences in relationships. Fans shared thoughts on Tyla allegedly dating Travis Scott and even Somizi reportedly dating Mich Mazibuko.

The video shared on X by a user with the handle @SneKhumaloSA shows the love birds' shocking age difference. The caption read:

"This is sick. What on earth would a 42-year-old mother of 3 have in common with a 19-year-old BOY???I Ay Moja Love kodwa."

Fans react to viral video

Social media users expressed disgust at the age difference. Many blasted Moja Love for seemingly promoting the relationship.

@iThando said:

"This channel just promotes degeneracy."

@lwethu_jiyane wrote:

"Yoh, my Aunt was so disgusted izolo. We had to change the channel 😂"

@LondonGalela added:

"@MojaLoveTv is promoting nonsense. If the roles were reversed all these organizations would be fighting. This is disgusting."

@sibutrader wrote:

"This is the type of nonsense that NGOs should be making a noise about."

@phila_lives said:

"These feminists at Moja Love are losing it, trying to normalize this in the name of Love and entertainment. they should make one for girls at 19 and men in their 40s."

