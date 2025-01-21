A South African content creator shared on her TikTok account what she fed her 15-month-old son for the day

Her son enjoyed his breakfast, lunch, and supper and loved the snacks and drinks he had in between

Social media users adored the little one and took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the video

A local mother shared with internet users what she fed her 15-month-old son.

Though their tummies may be small, some toddlers have a big love for food. One mother shared a detailed look at what she fed her child one day, offering a glimpse into the mealtime habits that kept her baby boy's stomach smiling.

Mother feeds her 15-month-old

TikTok content creator Palesa Gazu uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users what her 15-month-old son had for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack time.

Titling the video "What My Toddler Eats in a Day," Palesa's son started with a bowl of oats at 9am. The toddler enjoyed drinks and snacks afterwards, noodles with chicken viennas for lunch, tea with fruit pieces, and more snacks.

For supper, rice, broccoli, chicken and beans were on the menu, and he had a bottle of milk before heading off to Sleepyland.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What to feed 1- to 2-year-olds

According to the health publication Kids Health, parents should feed their little ones food packed with nutrients and avoid sweets and empty calories.

The information hub advises:

"Don't give your child sugar-sweetened drinks, such as soda, juice, sports drinks, and flavoured milk. Limit 100% fruit juice to no more than 118ml a day, and serve juice in a cup, not a bottle."

Parents and caregivers are advised not to give their toddlers sugar-sweetened drinks like juice.

Kids Health also notes parents should serve various healthy foods from all food groups and let the child decide which food they want to nibble on.

Toddler's meals amaze Mzansi

Hundreds of members of the online community headed to Palesa's comment section to express their thoughts about what her son ate for the day and loved how adorable the little one was.

After watching the video, @geraldine_mukansi added in the comments:

"Okay, I promise I’ll make him real food after seeing this."

@nozie3105 said to the public:

"There's nothing satisfying like a baby who eats."

@sanemandlovu_ told app users:

"The cute little claps he makes when he sees his food are so adorable."

@deborahmatins, who loved the video, stated:

"A very appreciative baby boy, and such a beautiful soul. You are blessed, Mommy."

@newie31 wrote in the comment section:

"I love the fact that he eats, and you can see he really wants food."

@gugulamasomi said to Palesa:

"I wish my two-year-old baby could eat like this, bathong. She keeps food in her mouth and doesn't swallow."

