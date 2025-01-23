A young woman left social media users stunned after sharing side-by-side photos showing her striking resemblance to her mother when she was younger

A woman posted a video of a picture comparison between herself and her mom. The results were shocking and Mzansi couldn't help but share their thoughts. Images: @khethelo_masango

A young woman had social media users doing a double take after sharing photos that showed her remarkable resemblance to her mother.

Content creator @khethelo_masango shared the TikTok video comparing a throwback photo of her mother with her current picture. Both images show the women with identical hairstyles and facial features, leading the creator to caption it:

"POV: Your mom gave birth to herself."

Watch the video here.

The scientific point of view

Research showed that facial features often get passed down from parents to kids, just like other genetic traits. This is especially true for the shape of the skull and face - these features run strongly in families.

Different research methods have confirmed this connection. Sometimes family members themselves notice the similarities, and other times outside observers point them out. This shows that when people say a mother and daughter look alike, it's not just their imagination - there's real science behind it.

SA reacts to genetic 'photocopy'

The remarkable resemblance sparked reactions from TikTok users who shared their own family genetics stories:

@TEEKAY related:

"My baby mama did the same with our second born 🤣🤣❤️"

@Jacobeth_nong shared:

"Mina I gave birth to my dad ( my daughter looks exactly like my father )🥰"

@LNDKHLE🦋💎 noted nostalgically:

"My mom has this exact same picture😭🤣 , what was with them and taking pictures in front of trees."

@mamawaKano commented:

"I looked at my daughter and sighed😂"

@fentsenape exclaimed:

"Your mom is literally my twin🥺🥺🥺"

@airsign31 praised:

"Cha umdali wasebenza overtime la. Imagine recreating the same version twice and making it just as beautiful ♥️🔥"

@Sia_Sobs 🌸 expressed shock:

"Yhoooo yhoooo yhoooo 😳😳 photocopy 😭"

Similar family stories

Mzansi recently showed love to King Monada after he shared a heartwarming photo with his mother on social media, with fans praising their beautiful bond.

A touching family moment went viral when a daughter shared footage of her family blessing her journey just before she left the country.

Briefly News also recently reported on media personality Minnie Dlamini celebrating a precious milestone with her son Netha, sharing his first achievement on social media.

