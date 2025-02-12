A lady vented to her viewers about an incident that took place in her life, leaving SA talking

In the TikTok video, she shared how she stole her mother's money, and it did not end well for her

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post sharing their thoughts while some poked fun at her

One woman in South Africa took to social media where she opened up about something terrible that she did to her mom.

A South African woman shared how she stole her mom's money and got caught. Image: @nandithandosihlangu

Source: TikTok

Woman vents about stealing mom’s money, gets caught

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nandithandosihlangu shared the shocking confession which left South Africans with mixed emotions.

She shared how she once stole money from her mother's banking app, only for things to take a dramatic turn. @nandithandosihlangu recalled the incident and its consequences in her video. She explained that she stole R300 from her mom, thinking she could get away with it, but eventually, it caught up with her, leading to a lesson she would never forget.

@nandithandosihlangu's mother noticed something strange and proceeded to go to the bank and print out the statement. The video gained loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

SA reacts to woman's confession

People in South Africa reacted to the young hun's video with mixed feelings while some were amused by the clip as they shared their own experiences.

Thandoo shared:

"She got me arrested cos of this."

Rozwas added:

"I took all her bonus money and relocated to JHB from the village. now I'm broke and I want to go home."

valencia wrote:

"I once sent myself money from my mom's banking app and deleted her banking app afterwards."

Thalukanyo Angel replied:

"Been there until she printed the bank statement since then I’ve switched to cash-send."

User commented:

"Bathong, wena."

South African moms confront kids

