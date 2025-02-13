Mzansi had mixed opinions after a man posted the changes to the monthly child maintenance he was paying

The gent was initially paying R2000 a month for his daughter until the mother took her to court

South Africans had a debate in the comments section with many agreeing with the man's choice or saying he should support his child

A man sparked a debate online after his child maintenance fees from R2000 to R700. Images: emrcee/ TikTok, Ivan Pantic

Netizens across the country had a lot to say after a man posted the changes to the child maintenance he had to pay after the mother of his child took him to court. The man was initially paying R2000 but after the court proceedings, only had to pay R700.

A touchy subject

TikToker emrcee is the man in question and posted the clip of him walking with his child in his arms. The clip has brought a lot of attention to the man who engaged with followers about his decision to pay the lower amount.

Watch the video below:

Kids in the middle

Relationships can be tough, especially if there are children involved. Things start to get complicated because feelings need to be put aside for the sake of the children, and sometimes that doesn't work out.

Many South Africans agreed that the child should be put first. Image: FG Trade

South Africans had a lot to say about the topic with many either siding with the man's decision to pay less or others encouraging him to pay the same amount.

Read the comments below:

@mpeleheramaboea said:

"Please continue giving her the R2k, you're not doing it for her but you'll be doing it for your child."

@Stebu mentioned:

"Don't continue with the 2000, pay 700, then invest the 1300 every month for those kids future.... either buy them cattles or build them rental rooms."

@𝑩𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝑴🌹 commented:

"I woukd never take my baby daddies to court. If I want an increase I ask nicely and also consider their needs if they say they can't we will continue with what I'm currently getting."

@Lizzy posted:

"Lol why should he be ashamed? coz he was supporting the kid but the mother saw the need for Court oder?🥱"

@thatslife shared:

"Send the 700 and a saving plan with the 1300 for your child's future."

@ZeeMagabs said:

"The child is still yours though, u don't even spend R700 a month on u."

@HendréJacobs mentioned:

"Moral of the story don't let others influence you."

