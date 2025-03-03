A content creator shared a captivating video of a beautiful Xhosa bride dressed in formal traditional attire dancing gracefully at her wedding celebration

The footage, posted by event planning page @wokequeenevents, shows the stunning bride being approached by an older woman who embraces her warmly as guests dance

South African social media users were mesmerized by the bride's beauty and elegance, with many commenting on how breathtaking she looked in her traditional wedding outfit

Wedding event coordinators shared a short clip of one of the newest Xhosa brides and her beautiful features had everyone completing her looks. Images: LumiNola/Getty Images and @wokequeenevents

Source: UGC

A beautiful Xhosa bride has captured the hearts of many South Africans after a video of her wedding celebration dressed in stunning traditional attire went viral. Content creator @wokequeenevents, an event planning and decor company, shared the heartwarming footage showcasing the bride's special day.

In the video, the gorgeous bride can be seen dancing slowly to music while dressed in her formal traditional outfit, her beauty radiating as the camera zooms in on her glowing face.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

A celebration of love

The touching video captures a moment when an older woman approaches the bride from below the stage, resulting in a warm embrace between the two. As the camera pans out, viewers can see excited guests standing and dancing enthusiastically to the beat of the music, celebrating the joyous union. Although the groom isn't visible in the footage, the focus remains on the bride who outshines everyone with her simple yet beautiful traditional attire.

Wedding planning in South Africa can be quite costly, with professional wedding planners charging anywhere from R10,000 to R50,000 depending on their experience, the complexity of the event, and the level of service required.

Factors that influence these costs include the planner's expertise, service level (from full-service planning to day-of coordination), wedding size, location, number of consultations, wedding date, additional services, travel expenses, and duration of planning.

Xhosa weddings are rich in cultural traditions and can follow several different paths to marriage. In traditional Xhosa culture, there are four main ways to initiate a marriage. The first is when a man asks for a woman's hand in marriage after she accepts his proposal, then informs his father of his intentions to marry.

The second method involves the parents of the bride deciding they want their daughter to marry a son from a certain family. The bride's family sends a representative to plant a spear at the compound of the groom's family at night, and if the proposal is accepted, the groom's family will return the gesture.

A crucial part of Xhosa weddings is the Ilobola process, where the groom's family makes a payment in cattle or cash to the bride's family shortly before the marriage. This traditional practice symbolizes the union between families and shows the groom's ability to provide for his future wife.

A wedding celebration went viral after viewers noticed the beautiful Xhosa bride. Images: @wokequeenevents

Source: TikTok

Admiration from Mzansi

The beautiful celebration captured on video received enthusiastic responses from viewers:

@sinokuhlee🇿🇦 gushed:

"Emihle, she's so gorgeous. 🥺🥺🤍"

@Pearly_ remarked:

"I saw the setup a few meters away from where I stay tjooooo🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ Wish I was invited😂😂🔥"

@Okie commented:

"Jonga classiness yodwa iyahuzaaaa🥰🥰🥰"

@Lukhanyo 💕🎀 wrote:

"What a lovely bride, inside and out… She deserves everything under the sun 😍😍"

More wedding celebrations

Briefly News recently reported on a South African content creator who shared a vibrant video showing guests at a biracial wedding celebration where attendees united in dancing that had many turning to look.

recently reported on a South African content creator who shared a vibrant video showing guests at a biracial wedding celebration where attendees united in dancing that had many turning to look. A newly married man proudly announced his changed relationship status uniquely, with social media users having mixed reactions, including jokes about men's attitudes toward marriage.

A man from the United Kingdom took to TikTok to share his experience with his future wife's family during the lobola process, noting that there were three stages with the last one being the fun part, as viewers praised him for embracing his fiancée's culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News