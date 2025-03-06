A young woman shared a video of her grandfather's secret room, revealing a stunning collection of handcrafted pots and vases, each unique in size, shape and design

The clip drew much attention on TikTok as many wondered why mkhulu kept them in a secret room and why no one knew about them

Social media users were amazed by the artistic talent displayed, with some expressing admiration while others joked about what might be inside the cases

A grandchild showed off vases she found in her late mkhulu's secret room.

Source: TikTok

Art has always been a powerful form of expression, especially for the older generation, who often created masterpieces without any formal training. Many people from the past generation used their hands to craft unique pieces, whether through painting, sculpting, or pottery. Unfortunately, their talents were sometimes misunderstood or overlooked.

A local lady, TikTok user @asanda491, shared a fascinating video of her grandfather's secret room, where he had kept a beautiful collection of vases, leaving social media users speculating on why they were kept secretly.

The grandchild shows off mkhulu's collection

In the clip, the woman takes viewers into a hidden room inside her grandfather's house, revealing a cabinet filled with stunning handcrafted vases. Each piece is unique, with some shaped like pots with lids and others resembling large tins decorated with detailed artwork. The cases vary in size, colour, and design, showing the time and effort put into making them.

The video captures close-up shots of vases, highlighting their fine details and craftsmanship. While @asanda491 did not provide much background on how her grandfather made or got them, it is clear that the collection held great sentimental value to him.

Watch the Tiktok video below:

Mkhulu's artwork sparks an online debate

The video gained massive views and drew thousands of comments. Many users were impressed by the artistic skill, with some suggesting that the vases belonged in a museum or art gallery. Others were fascinated by how older generations could create such beautiful pieces without any formal education in art.

Some social media users jokingly urged @asanda491 to open them, saying they might contain their luck, while others humorously speculated that they held the spirit of all deceased family members.

A lady promised to share a story time about the vases he saw in his mkhulu's room.

Source: TikTok

User @shepang said:

"Haai wena we have those at home as decorations 😂😂 beautiful African art."

User @MarothiThabisoMosesi added:

"He was a great artist, nobody does that with woods these days."

User @Pepper 🌶️shared:

"Paps was just an art collector 🥺♥️people into artistry would understand how hoarding an art collection can be. He died fulfilled, trust me. Nothing dark about these."

User @Ash_cubed said:

"Wake him up we need answers 😢."

User @G L A D Y S asked:

"Can you please show us when you open, we want to see inside."

User @Tumi joked:

"Open all of them.... Break the curse... Imagine the people stuck in there."

