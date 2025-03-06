“We Need Answers”: Woman Discovers Vases in Late Grandfather’s Secret Room, SA Astonished
- A young woman shared a video of her grandfather's secret room, revealing a stunning collection of handcrafted pots and vases, each unique in size, shape and design
- The clip drew much attention on TikTok as many wondered why mkhulu kept them in a secret room and why no one knew about them
- Social media users were amazed by the artistic talent displayed, with some expressing admiration while others joked about what might be inside the cases
Art has always been a powerful form of expression, especially for the older generation, who often created masterpieces without any formal training. Many people from the past generation used their hands to craft unique pieces, whether through painting, sculpting, or pottery. Unfortunately, their talents were sometimes misunderstood or overlooked.
A local lady, TikTok user @asanda491, shared a fascinating video of her grandfather's secret room, where he had kept a beautiful collection of vases, leaving social media users speculating on why they were kept secretly.
The grandchild shows off mkhulu's collection
In the clip, the woman takes viewers into a hidden room inside her grandfather's house, revealing a cabinet filled with stunning handcrafted vases. Each piece is unique, with some shaped like pots with lids and others resembling large tins decorated with detailed artwork. The cases vary in size, colour, and design, showing the time and effort put into making them.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The video captures close-up shots of vases, highlighting their fine details and craftsmanship. While @asanda491 did not provide much background on how her grandfather made or got them, it is clear that the collection held great sentimental value to him.
Watch the Tiktok video below:
Mkhulu's artwork sparks an online debate
The video gained massive views and drew thousands of comments. Many users were impressed by the artistic skill, with some suggesting that the vases belonged in a museum or art gallery. Others were fascinated by how older generations could create such beautiful pieces without any formal education in art.
Some social media users jokingly urged @asanda491 to open them, saying they might contain their luck, while others humorously speculated that they held the spirit of all deceased family members.
User @shepang said:
"Haai wena we have those at home as decorations 😂😂 beautiful African art."
User @MarothiThabisoMosesi added:
"He was a great artist, nobody does that with woods these days."
User @Pepper 🌶️shared:
"Paps was just an art collector 🥺♥️people into artistry would understand how hoarding an art collection can be. He died fulfilled, trust me. Nothing dark about these."
User @Ash_cubed said:
"Wake him up we need answers 😢."
User @G L A D Y S asked:
"Can you please show us when you open, we want to see inside."
User @Tumi joked:
"Open all of them.... Break the curse... Imagine the people stuck in there."
3 Briefly News articles about grandparents
- A gogo ran towards her grandson and hugged him when he returned home to see her after a few weeks of being away at varsity.
- A mkhulu was captured in a video walking around his kasi with his grandchild on his back, touching the hearts of many social media users who wondered where the mother was.
- A 60-year-old unemployed mkhulu went on a reality show with the hope of finding someone and shared that he wanted women between ages 38 and 45 with no kids.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za