A happy woman shared that her lobola had been paid in full in a ceremony that had netizens jumping for joy

The clip she shared showed the whole process of her getting married, from the uncles coming to negotiate, to the family celebrating

South Africans shared their excitement for the joyful lady and welcomed her into the family she'll be marrying into

A lady had Mzansi ululating after sharing that her lobola negotiations were successful. Images: londymak9

Source: TikTok

Wedding preparations can be somewhat of a stressful time, especially regarding lobola negotiations, but one woman had a wonderful time. A lady shared that she had been paid in full regarding lobola and how happy she was.

The wedding bells ring

TikTokker londymak9 shared her special moment with her followers who were nothing but happy for the bride-to-be. The clip starts off with some men exiting a fancy Porsche while surrounded by some intimidating bodyguards. The men get invited into the house and the clip cuts to the lady showing off her lovely outfit for the negotiations.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Let's get down to business

The lobola negotiations then proceed with the bride covered in a blanket, and the uncles negotiating the price. There were different gifts offered to the family such as an expensive bottle of alcohol. Several gifts were given and a massive table was laid out for visitors. More gift-giving was done with some pictures taken to wrapping up the negotiations.

Exchanging gifts is an important aspect for the lobola process. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Outside of the clip, the rest of her account shows how great the woman's life is. One clip shows her behind a Porsche and another behind a fancy VW. The lady seems to have a taste for the finer things in life with a BMW being shown in another clip and a lovely trip to Mauritius in another. One clip shows that she and her man have matching SUVs.

Mzansi loved the lobola proceedings and applauded the woman.

Read the comments below:

maNdaba 👑 said:

"It's me going through your profile to see more of these videos 🤣🤣 I love them shame❤️❤️❤️Congratulations again mama🤭❤️"

NkulehmaNjomane mentioned

"Congratulations makoto🥰🥰🥰 Welcome to Mhlongo's family ♥️❤️ Ngaze nganithanda nginganazi 🤞🥰"

mankomose da first commented:

"Congratulations londy sis so happy for you 💃"

okaNonkosi asked:

"Uye ubhuti we Njoms Security? Congratulations mama on your new journey🥰"

Malingode Omuhle posted:

"Ay shame kwaze Kwakuhle cc! Ngyachazeka everything is just beautiful all the best."

Baker_ymambovu shared:

"Londy words cannot describe how happy I am for you. Good women deserve this type of love, and you are so deserving sis wami 🙏🏽"

Miss NP Mbanjwa mentioned:

"Yessss it was YOUUUUU lala🥺❤️ Saw you Yesterday at the mall ngajika nawe strangely I'm sure you were confused!!? 😂"

More relationship stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that A woman shared a clip showing how she tried to get her husband to behave formally when visiting her family home.

previously reported that A woman shared a clip showing how she tried to get her husband to behave formally when visiting her family home. A couple shared with their viewers how they managed to live on R4.5k a month, which amazed many people online.

A woman from a popular intercultural relationship page on Facebook pranked her sleeping husband by telling him she was going to meet her ex.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News