A South African music creator shared a heartwarming video of a young girl, about 5 to 7 years old, discovering that her birthday cake was stuffed with cash instead of the usual filling

In the clip, the excited birthday girl digs into her cake and pulls out plastic-wrapped money, revealing bundles of R10 and R20 notes that had been cleverly hidden inside the special treat

The little girl's pure joy and genuine surprise touched viewers, especially when she hugged her sibling in happiness after pulling out all the money

One little lady had the surprise of her life when she saw what her birthday surprise was. Images: Rob Melnychuk/Getty Images and Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A young South African girl's sweet reaction to finding money in her birthday cake has gone viral. Content creator @eddison.khumalo, a songwriter and rapper at CTG Records based in Standerton, posted a touching video at the end of April showing a young girl's birthday celebration with a twist.

In the clip, family members and friends gather around as the birthday girl prepares to cut her cake. Instead of cutting the cake, she's encouraged to dig into it first. Looking confused, she puts her hand inside and discovers something unexpected.

The young girl's face lights up as she pulls out plastic-wrapped cash that had been stuffed inside the cake. She keeps pulling out more money. When she finally removes all the cash from the cake, her reaction is priceless. The birthday girl turns to hug her sibling beside her, overcome with excitement and gratitude for her gift.

Watch the Facebook clip here.

Birthday traditions with a twist

Money cakes have become increasingly popular at birthday parties as a creative way to give cash gifts. Unlike traditional gifts that might be quickly forgotten, money allows the child to choose something they truly want, teaching them about saving and spending decisions.

Child development experts say that celebrations like birthdays are important for children's emotional growth. They help build self-esteem by making children feel valued and special. Creative celebrations, like the money cake surprise, add an element of wonder and excitement that enhances the experience.

Money cakes also offer a practical solution for family members who aren't sure what to buy for a child who might already have plenty of toys. The novelty of finding money inside a cake transforms a simple cash gift into a thrilling treasure hunt.

A man shared a clip showing a little lady and the birthday gift she received. Images: @eddison.khumalo

Source: Facebook

Sweet reactions from viewers

The touching video resonated with many South African viewers, inspiring some to try the idea themselves:

@Ntombikayise Sibiya shared her child's ambitious reaction:

"😂😂😂 Just showed my 5 year old this video, she's saying she should buy a car with that sooo much money."

@Skiizo Wandile observed the happiness around:

"The friends are happy, free Go'slo's Gallo 😁😉"

@Anela Vuso was taking notes:

"Copied for September and October."

@Zee Nikki found it perfect for her son:

"The way my son loves money. I think I'll do this for him."

@Nomfundo Simamane was emotionally moved:

"Another day of crying with strangers on the internet 🥺🥺 Very lovely to watch."

@Thabile Lushaba Zungu appreciated the memory-making:

"She sure will never forget this moment😅 Thank you for creating this memory for her💕"

3 other heart-melting birthday celebrations

Briefly News recently reported on Springbok rugby star Handre Pollard and his partner Marise Pollard's colourful first birthday celebration for their son Hunter Andre.

recently reported on Springbok rugby star Handre Pollard and his partner Marise Pollard's colourful first birthday celebration for their son Hunter Andre. An 85-year-old gogo won Mzansi's hearts after a TikTok video captured her dancing energetically during her birthday celebration at Spur restaurant.

A young girl celebrating at Wonderboom Spur stole the show with her lively performance during the restaurant's iconic birthday song.

Source: Briefly News