A viral video from a Nigerian wedding shows a moment where the groom declined to promise fidelity to his bride

This unexpected refusal created tension at the ceremony, leaving the guests visibly uncomfortable, and the bride laughing

The incident has stunned social media users, sparking widespread concern over the groom's intentions

A viral video from a Nigerian wedding has stunned social media users, sparking widespread concern as it captures a tense moment where the groom visibly refused to say his vows.

A Nigerian groom refuses to say vows, appalling wedding guests. Image: mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

What should have been a joyful celebration took an unexpected turn when the groom refused to make a sacred promise on his wedding day. A recent video posted on 10 June 2025, circulating on social media, has pulled back the curtain on an unsettling moment from a Nigerian wedding, leaving viewers across the globe stunned.

The clip, originally shared by an Instagram account, Mazitundeednut, has rapidly gone viral, sparking intense debate and concern. It captures the moment vows are being exchanged. The MC, diligently guiding the couple through their sacred promises, asked the groom to recite his vows to his soon-to-be wife.

Standing beside his bride, the groom refused to speak. Despite the MC's prompting, he remained silent, creating palpable tension. The MC moved on and asked the groom to promise fidelity, but once again, he refused. His refusal to speak made the MC uncomfortable, and the bride laughed nervously.

Cold feet or pure disrespect?

Social media users have expressed a wide range of opinions, from deep sympathy for the bride to strong disapproval of the groom's behaviour. Many are questioning what was on the groom's mind; whether he was simply experiencing cold feet or if his silence indicated a deeper indifference toward his commitment, his bride, and the sanctity of marriage itself.

A Nigerian groom's public refusal to recite his vows sparks widespread concern among viewers. Image: mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to the video

Keneofficial said:

“And she’s laughing. A promise to be faithful should be one of the easiest promises on your wedding day, because you are just starting and fresh. The marriage already had a crisis before it began.”

simplydashey wrote:

“When people show you who they are, believe them.”

austa_mathew pointed out:

“Red flag. And she’s laughing, wow.”

Patokorafor added:

“I don't find this funny... Red flag.”

Cyril_dera questioned/;

“And it’s funny to her? She is laughing.”

Jayne wrote:

“This is embarrassing, that laugh is not from her heart.”

Sugarlegpromax added:

“Laughing at the beginning of infidelity in your marriage.”

crackheadextra wrote:

“She has to be laughing from the embarrassment.”.

Kamira_closet said:

“I cannot normalise cheating, never, it’s not funny.”

BlessedJohnMMAfi added:

“Why are we always glorifying cheating, especially at weddings? Not funny at all, it's extremely disgusting.”

The_luu_brand was stunned:

“Wow, and she’s there shining her 32.”

