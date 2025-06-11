A UNISA student shared a hilarious clip from Netflix's "ROSA" comedy show, where Afrikaans parents take their children to church, but amapiano music disrupts the service

The scene shows how even the strictest parents can't resist dancing when amapiano music starts playing, with the pastor admitting the beat is "very catchy"

South Africans found the sketch relatable as it perfectly captures how amapiano has become loved across all racial and cultural groups in the country

A young woman shared a short scene from the Netflix show ROSA that went viral. Images: @mack.masila

Source: Facebook

A hilarious scene from Netflix's ROSA comedy show has left South Africans in stitches after a UNISA student from Gauteng shared the clip on social media on the ninth of June.

posted the funny sketch that shows Afrikaner parents struggling with their teenagers' love for amapiano music. The scene perfectly captures how the genre has taken over South Africa, affecting even the most unlikely people in unexpected places.

The video was shared with the caption showing how amapiano's infectious beats can get anyone dancing, no matter where they are or what they're doing.

The Rosa sketch shows the frustrated Afrikaner parents bringing their school-going teenagers to church, hoping the pastor can help them with their children's behaviour. The families sit in the pews while the pastor prepares to pray for the young ones. However, things take a funny turn when a VW drives past the church with Amapiano music blasting from its sound system.

The loud music easily reaches inside the church, and that's when the magic happens. The teenagers start moving slowly to the beat, unable to resist the catchy rhythm. Even though they're supposed to be receiving prayers, the Amapiano music proves too powerful to ignore.

A scene from a comedy show resurfaced, going viral on Facebook. Images: @mack.masila

Source: Facebook

Amapiano crosses all boundaries

The Netflix comedy show, which was released in 2023, features South Africa's top comedians and celebrities in sketches that parody stereotypes and race relations. This particular scene was created to highlight how Amapiano has become a unifying force across different racial and cultural groups in South Africa.

The sketch pokes fun at how confused some older generations might be about why their children love amapiano so much. It shows religious parents who don't understand the music genre but can't deny its powerful effect on everyone around them.

@mack.masila's post has gone completely viral on social media, gathering over 26,000 reactions, 1,300 comments, and an incredible 940,000 views. The massive engagement shows just how much South Africans relate to this humorous portrayal of Amapiano's cultural impact.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

South Africans react with laughter

The comment section was flooded with South Africans sharing their thoughts on the hilarious sketch and its accuracy.

@Xoliwe Xollz Masila laughed:

"The old man asking 'Did it work?' 😹😹... No, it didn't!"

@O'Lorato Masalesa suggested:

"🤣🤣🤣I love it. If Chicken Licken or Nando's would create this as an advert."

@Mo kay SA joked:

"South A is not a country. It's a realm😂😂"

@Places and Other Things asked:

"Did Trump see this? They are not going to be these."

@Automan Bluff appreciated the truth:

"Awesome video, it's funny and yet it's true, a real South African will dance to music from our country even if they don't understand the words, but they feel the vibe🔥"

