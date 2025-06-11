You know the song is a banger when even global content creators jump on a dance challenge without understanding the language

A viral TikTok video of a Korean guy dancing to Ngishutheni is making the rounds on TikTok, impressing viewers

The comment section is filled with joy from netizens expressing pride in amapiano's continued viral success

South Africans are impressed after a Korean content creator and artist shared a video of himself participating in the viral Ngishutheni Amapiano dance challenge.

A Korean gent dancing to the viral Amapiano song 'Ngishutheni' has won the hearts of netizens. Image: @boat.jun.castle

A banger is a banger, regardless of language barriers, and that is one truth about music. This phenomenon is currently playing out on TikTok, where a viral video featuring a Korean content creator, kpop artist and dancer, Boat Jun, has captivated audiences with his impressive moves to the Amapiano hit Ngishutheni.

The video, shared on Boat Jun's TikTok account of over one million followers, is making rounds and inspiring widespread joy.

Amapiano genre transcended borders, proving that good music truly speaks for itself. Boat Jun's energetic and precise dance moves perfectly embody the spirit of Ngishutheni, even without an apparent understanding of the isiZulu lyrics.

His performance showcases the genre's ability to evoke movement and emotion, captivating listeners across cultures. The genre's appeal has stretched far beyond its origins, connecting with diverse audiences worldwide.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Amapiano to the world

Amapiano's ongoing rise to prominence is increasingly evident, and instances such as these serve to solidify its position as a powerful and influential presence on the global music stage. These moments underscore the genre's expanding reach and impact, demonstrating its capacity to resonate with audiences far beyond its origins.

The comment section of Boat Jun's video is a vibrant tapestry of exhilaration and national pride. South African TikTok users are flooding the comments with expressions of delight, celebrating Amapiano's expanding influence on the global stage.

A Korean guy has hopped on the Ngishutheni dance challenge, impressing netizens. Image: @boat.jun.castle

Mzansi reacts to the video

Pili🇿🇦 wrote:

"Nikhona?"

Lindile Mdlalose commented:

"Hololo. 💃 💃 👏 👏 👏"

Mazoe applauded him:

"Dlala lapho mabhulukwe anzima."

Lyn commented:

"That's my handsome son. 🥰🥰🥰👏👏👏"

Sibonisile Mashele asked:

"Are you a South African Chinese? 😊"

Pokie wrote:

"Kuphuka lapho sushi. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Philile_M💃🏼 added:

"You summoned us. 😩We are here."

Charlotte Roelofse added:

"I did not know you knew African music. 😃"

Nomfundocima wrote:

"South African music is underrated, I swear."

T.S. wrote:

"Oppa, welcome to South Africa.💜"

SøúlMúsíc added:

"Okpa Chukwu, steez dey cry for your hands. 😅😊"

Tracy Jordaan wrote:

"This baby boy of mine makes my heart happy. Just keeps getting better, no end to his talent. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

mohau88 wrote:

"South Africa is trending shame."

