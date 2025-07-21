A heartwarming TikTok video went viral, capturing a mother meticulously packing food for her daughter's return to res

The simple yet profound act resonated with many South Africans, highlighting the thoughtful and loving gestures parents make

The clip served as a poignant reminder of the emotional support provided by care packages for students living away from home

South Africans were touched by a heartwarming TikTok video showcasing a mother lovingly packing food for her daughter's return to university residence.

A heartwarming TikTok video went viral, which captured a mother meticulously packing food for her daughter's return to university residence after the mid-year break. Image: @mamello_resego

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video has touched many South Africans as students prepare to return to residence life after the mid-year school break. Posted by user @mamello_resego on 19 July 2025, the clip captures a simple but meaningful act of love, a mother packing food for her daughter to take back to res.

In the video, the mom is seen placing chicken pieces into small plastic bags, prepping meals that will no doubt make the transition back to campus life more comfortable and more affordable. The effort, while seemingly ordinary, touched many viewers who praised the mother’s thoughtfulness and the deep love behind her actions.

Mother's love in a care package

With thousands of students making their way back to universities and residences after exams, many could relate to the comforting familiarity of a parent preparing provisions for them, especially when they’re far from home. The video is a reminder of how small gestures often carry the biggest emotional weight.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok users flooded the comment section with appreciation for the mom’s effort, sharing their own stories of care packages, home meals, and the nostalgia that comes with leaving home for school. As the academic calendar resumes, this viral moment has reminded many of the quiet sacrifices that parents make and the joy of being cared for in the most thoughtful ways.

A mother meticulously packing food for her daughter's return to university residence after the mid-year break was captured in a heartwarming TikTok video that went viral. Image: @mamello_resego

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Aviwe wrote:

"Girl, you’re lucky. I just lost my only parent last week and couldn’t even manage to come back to res. I came back with nothing, no hygiene products, no food. It’s been two days without eating due to family financial issues. I’ve begged for food at every door. It’s getting embarrassing."

Nomcebo Mkhonto said:

"Mothers should live forever, shame."

Khen commented:

"I thought it was only me. I came back with transparent plastic bags of meat among my groceries."

Starsign Libra.com said:

"Having a mother is a blessing, despite any challenges."

Asimthande shared:

"Mine even packed spinach from her garden."

Lilithalethu wrote:

"Mine bought me groceries worth R1500, and I had to travel with them from the Eastern Cape to Joburg."

Blantina01 said:

"To those of us who don’t have mothers, we appreciate yours, guys."

Olly_g joked:

"My mom would think this is AI."

UPhi7a added:

"My dad once bought me a whole tray of tinned beans."

ZiphoNtusi wrote:

"This is my mom every time my big sister visits home. It was the same yesterday. Even though she’s married and has her own house, when she leaves, my mom still insists on packing her things."

Leezel said:

"Yoh, mine used to check my bags to make sure I didn’t take anything. I had to hide them."

Lasi Motloung1 wrote:

"Believe me, we enjoy doing this because you make us proud and we want to make sure you’re okay."

Mascott23 shared:

"My mom bought a full chicken and cut it into portions, then packaged it per serving. She even packed kitchen detergents and cosmetics for me. She literally packed for me the first time I left home. I don’t know what I’d do without her."

PapaKinonza wrote:

"I remember going back to college. My brother bought a whole sack of potatoes. Imagine!"

Zah added:

"The only braai pack I prefer is better than some of the others out there."

Check out the TikTok video below

3 Briefly News stories about sweet mothers

Source: Briefly News