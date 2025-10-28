Itumeleng Moloto, a qualified management accountant, revealed that a woman's unemployed husband wanted her to buy him a vehicle that surpassed her salary

She also told people on the internet that the couple was buried in debt because of one of the husband's failed businesses

Social media users were unimpressed with the husband and expressed themselves online

A management accountant shared financial solutions after hearing that an unemployed man wanted his wife to buy him a Toyota Hilux.

Itumeleng Moloto, a qualified management accountant, shared the story of a woman earning a R19 000 salary, revealing that her unemployed husband, 42, wanted her to buy him a Toyota Hilux bakkie. However, the couple was already drowning in debt.

Itumeleng, who helps ordinary people take control of their finances, said on her YouTube channel on 19 October, 2025, that the couple was married with an eight-year-old child. The wife, a 38-year-old police officer, was in constant disagreement with her husband, a former paramedic, about their finances. The reason why he wanted the vehicle, which averages R400 000 (depending on the model), was to help start his farming business.

However, the couple already owed R178 500 in debt because of car payments, credit cards, and personal loans. The latter was taken out for the husband's failed catering business.

After learning that the couple had no savings or emergency funds, Itumeleng advised the husband:

"Help your wife with the loans and expenses, and maybe when there are two incomes in the house, then we can visit the Toyota Hilux topic because currently, it has no place here. The best the wife can do is start with a wheelbarrow."

Itumeleng informed the public about the couple's marital status, alleging that the couple had separated due to the husband's infidelity.

Husband annoys the internet

Thousands of social media users took to the comment section with their thoughts about the anonymous couple's story. Many felt the husband was being unnecessary and assumed he was taking advantage of his wife.

The online crowd couldn't understand the husband's need for a bakkie, given the couple's financial situation.

@vuyimkhwanazi6089 told the online community:

"I'd rather remain single than have this kind of husband. This woman would live a better life as a single parent."

@ellainepage5467 shared their assumptions, writing:

"The husband is not serious. He just wants his wife to buy him a car. Once he gets the car, he will come up with new excuses."

@MomTheCook said in the comment section:

"She's actually a mum of two. One eight-year-old and a 42-year-old spoiled old man. This is just appalling for a grown man to behave like this. The fact that he is waiting for R1 500 at the end of the month and also expecting her to buy a Hilux on top of running the entire household on her salary is just pure insanity."

@MphoLucia13 stated to the public:

"That lady is married to her enemy. Ladies, it's okay to be single."

@slindilembhele5421, who added their opinion, commented:

"No one can convince me that a person (man or woman) who treats you like this loves you. This man hates this woman. There’s no way in hell a person could be this inconsiderate."

Watch the YouTube video on Itumeleng's channel below:

