A man knelt down at Eastgate Mall and proposed to two women at the same time, sliding rings onto both of their fingers

A woman who saw what was happening came to ask the person recording who the man was proposing to

The video went viral with over 2,000 reactions as people came up with theories about why the man would ask two women to marry him

A Joburg gent got down on his knees for two women. Images: @abuti.cash and wayhomestudio/FreePik

A man knelt down on the ground at Eastgate Mall on 15 October 2025 and proposed to two women at the same time. The moment was caught on video and shared by a Gauteng content creator, leaving Mzansi with questions. @abuti.cash posted the video with the caption:

"He avoided cheating and took both of them."

In the video, the man was on his knees speaking to two women who had just exited the mall. Someone was recording the moment when another woman saw what was happening and came to ask the person recording about what was going on. She asked who the woman was that he's proposing to, and the person recording said "both of them."

The woman looked confused as she watched him put a ring on the first woman's hand. Then the second woman also put her hand out, and he slid another ring on her hand as well. The video went viral, getting over 2,000 reactions and more than 100 comments.

A young man in Joburg asked two women to marry him at a local mall. Images: @abuti.cash

Mzansi reacts with theories

People came up with theories about the video on Facebook user @abuti.cash's post about why the man would ask two women to marry him:

@Mandla Mbatha said:

"Congratulations, brother, I wish I were you. Mina, I'm single. Wena, you proposed to 2 same time. Big up!"

@Nancy Mass wrote:

"Man of the year."

@Maderk NKwana added:

"Give that man a beer 🍺 😂😂"

@Lehlohonolo God-Son Motaung shared:

"Proposal is not marriage but a promise that one day I will marry you. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Fortune Maseko said:

"He's brave, really."

@Sinombuso Githuka wrote:

"❤️ As long as they're happy ❤️"

@Mathibela Phakisho added:

"Single me thinking it's Al."

Polygamy laws in South Africa

According to Wikipedia, polygamy is allowed but only under certain conditions. It’s recognised through the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act, which means a man who’s already married under customary law can take another wife but only if he gets permission from the court first.

The court looks at what’s fair for everyone involved and can set rules to make sure the marriage is valid under customary law. Polygamy isn’t allowed under the Marriage Act or the Civil Union Act, so anyone married under those laws can’t take another partner unless their current marriage ends first.

In South Africa, it’s mostly men who can have more than one wife, and it’s a practice that’s still part of many traditional and religious communities. Some Bantu groups, as well as Muslim South Africans like Cape Malays and Indian Muslims, continue to follow this custom today.

