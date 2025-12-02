A young Afrikaaner girl shared her real-life experiences of growing up in South Africa, offering global readers insight into daily life as she sees it

Her detailed responses covered everything from racism and crime to politics, immigration and language

The AMA sparked major engagement as people reacted to her openness and used the discussion to unpack misconceptions

South Africans followed the global AMA with interest as it explored how an 18-year-old Afrikaner’s candid answers shaped international understanding of the country’s challenges and identity.

An 18-year-old Afrikaans girl from Pretoria, posting under @koekoes_se_makranka on Reddit’s r/AMA forum, opened up about life in South Africa after global attention surged when Donald Trump placed the country back in international headlines. Her AMA was posted a month ago, where users from the US, UK and several other countries asked her direct questions about safety, crime, racism, daily life, the refugee programme and broader social realities. She explained who she is, where she is from, what it’s like living in South Africa, how young people view topics like Apartheid, and why some families consider moving abroad. The AMA quickly became a space where she shared her lived experiences, ranging from break-ins to everyday routines, in response to dozens of questions from curious international users.

In her value-added responses, she unpacked how South Africans navigate crime, how younger generations view racism differently from older ones, and how factors like politics, safety and historical baggage shape the country’s global image. She explained that many Afrikaans people still deal with stereotypes, while others are directly affected by misinformation spread by far-right groups abroad regarding so-called 'white genocide' narratives. She also touched on topics like university plans, domestic travel, cultural identity, language evolution and why some South Africans consider the USA or Europe for work, safety or opportunity. Throughout her answers, she emphasised a generational shift in attitudes, a stronger sense of social integration in younger groups, and a nuanced view on South Africa’s challenges.

A global AMA sparks big online engagement

Her post gained strong traction on Reddit, pulling in over 600 upvotes, hundreds of comments and wide engagement as users asked about safety, politics, Apartheid, daily life and culture. The thread grew into a multi-layered conversation where people from several countries compared experiences, asked follow-ups and used her replies to understand South Africa beyond headlines. The sheer volume of detailed questions, from crime and racism to Elon Musk and Malema, kept the AMA active for days as international users continued seeking clarity on the country’s realities.

In the final wave of comments, users reacted strongly to user @koekoes_se_makranka’s honesty, noting how refreshing it was to hear the perspective of a young Afrikaner instead of the older generation often associated with nostalgia. Others appreciated her balanced views on crime, racism, political tensions and misinformation, saying her answers painted a grounded picture of South Africa, one that acknowledged the problems but also highlighted resilience, culture and optimism among younger people.

Here are some of the questions:

Mariner-and-Marinate asked:

“Do you have many Black friends? How much do young people integrate socially there? Do you attend a multi-racial school?”

Spexancap asked

“What are your community's thoughts on white South Africans who are descended from British immigrants?”

Bike thief asked:

“Do you understand the Dutch language?”

Spexancap10 asked:

“Are Afrikaners usually wealthy?”

Leipzer asked:

“When did your ancestors come to South Africa? Where did they go, where did they come from? Do you feel the Afrikaans language is in danger, as some claim it to be? Is it a language that you feel emotionally invested in? What's one thing you love about Afrikaaners? And one thing you hate? Do you feel any kinship with Dutch culture?”

HadeswithRabies asked:

“For context, I was born in South Africa but spent most of my life in Rwanda. I have a fair few White African friends, and they generally agree that the allegations of race-based violence are way overblown. Based on the comments, I believe you agree with this sentiment. Do you think White South Africans and Afrikaners (along with the DA as a whole) should do more to avoid being used as pawns in this odd far-right internationalist conspiracy theory?”

LongjumpingPage7797 questioned:

“I’m a black African who immigrated to Joburg (my dad was a grad student at Wits) just as apartheid was ending, and then later to the US. Whenever I’ve met an Afrikaner in the wild out here, they initially seem nice enough. However, given enough time, they always begin to look back misty-eyed and nostalgic as they wax poetic about the days of apartheid. Previously, I’d always tried to give everyone, white South Africans included, the benefit of the doubt. Now, I must confess, I’ve been buffeted by so many disappointments that it’s made it much easier to just assume I’m speaking with apologists for apartheid. You’re quite young, so I am curious: as someone who never grew up in it, what are your views of the apartheid regime? What’s the general zeitgeist amongst Gen Z and Alpha? Because if there were a referendum only for whites and a guarantee against reprisals and against becoming an international pariah again, my feeling has been that the Boers would vote to bring it back en masse. My question is: would their kids?”

WileEPorcupine asked:

“How dangerous is it for you living in SA these days? What do you think about Julius Malema?”

