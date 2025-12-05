A TikTok creator shared a short clip from a Woolworths aisle, showing festive snowman and reindeer bao buns on display in early November

The video highlighted a blend of global food trends and South African festive excitement, showing how seasonal snacks are shifting beyond traditional treats

Viewers reacted with jokes and enthusiasm, sharing the clip as part of the wider build-up to Christmas shopping and early celebrations

A Woolies aisle turned into holiday inspiration as one TikTok showed playful Christmas bao buns, sparking laughs and excitement before December even arrived.

The picture on the left showed a woman looking at her phone. Image: @blondiandginger, wayhomestudio

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator @blondiandginger posted a short clip on 5 November, showing a quick stop at a Woolworths food aisle packed with festive products. The eight-second video showed the creator holding two packs of themed bao buns, one decorated like snowmen and the other shaped as reindeer, while browsing the fridge section. The video was shared as a fun moment to show how early the holiday season arrives in local supermarkets and how South Africans get excited when festive food trends start appearing.

Beyond the cute look, the clip by user @blondiandginger showed how fast global food trends arrive in South Africa, especially through stores like Woolworths that lean into limited seasonal items. Bao buns are originally an East Asian steamed bun, but the brand has turned them into Christmas-themed snacks with playful designs. It also speaks to how food culture keeps shifting: festive treats now go beyond mince pies and gingerbread, showing how local shoppers are happy to try something new if it looks fun. The packaging explained that the buns are ready to steam at home, giving people an easy way to serve something trendy without any heavy cooking.

Woolies festive treats tempt early buyers

Many viewers reacted to how cute the buns looked and tagged friends, saying they would try them before December even starts. Others joked about how Woolies always tempts shoppers with Christmas snacks long before everyone has packed away the Halloween costumes. The short format helped the video trend because people are already scrolling through Christmas inspiration and planning early meals for family gatherings.

Most comments showed excitement rather than surprise, with users saying the buns looked fun for kids, themed dinners or office parties. The tone was playful and filled with emojis, showing how people use TikTok to share small, joyful moments that make everyday shopping feel special. Even those who hadn’t tried bao buns before said the designs alone would convince them. The clip landed as a light-hearted look into how South Africans mix global food trends with local festive energy, especially when Woolies is involved.

The picture on the left showed Woolies buns. Image: @blondiandginger

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

User3232730423073 asked:

“What's the filling? Is it sweet or savoury?”

Dev asked:

“Can someone please tell me which Woolworths store this is because now all the Woolworths in my area never seem to have these nice things… no mochi for us, no new desserts, nothing.”

Queenofgoodiebags wrote:

“I just love these new Woolies finds. 🥰🥰”

Maria Viegas wrote:

“We found them too … they are very cute, but definitely not one of my favs.”

The Glitter Qu33n wrote:

“Oh my goodness. 🤩🤩”

Hannah281800 wrote:

“When a store covers every season, every mood, and every occasion… You know Christmas is going to be magical. 🎄✨ Can’t wait to go see! 😍”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Woolworths

A woman shopping at Woolworths was stunned to see the price tag of a large piece of cheese and a curler.

A man shared a humorous video of the new transparent Woolworths shopping bags, joking that Cat Matlala was the reason for the drastic change.

A South African woman’s viral TikTok video highlighted Woolworths' specials, stirring excitement ahead of the festive season.

Source: Briefly News