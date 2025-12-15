A TikTok video sparked debate after highlighting how male hospital wards are often empty and emotionally heavy compared to others

The discussion unpacked social behaviour, emotional distance and why some men struggle with support during illness

Personal hospital experiences shared by other netizens and nurses online gave the topic depth and made it hit close to home

Behind the quiet halls of male hospital wards lies a sobering insight into masculinity, a life shaped by isolation, distance, and unspoken struggles.

The picture on the left showed a man in a hospital. Image: @mogirl_witha_plan, freepik

Source: UGC

A TikTok video posted by @mogirl_witha_plan on 14 December 2025 sparked a nationwide discussion after she shared what she had heard about hospital wards in South Africa. In the clip, the woman explained that male hospital wards are often described as the saddest sections in hospitals. She said this observation comes from conversations and experiences shared by others, particularly women, who believe many men, especially when they are in their prime, tend to be rude, distant or dismissive towards people around them. According to the video, this behaviour later results in isolation during times of illness, when men are admitted to hospital and receive little to no support or visits.

The discussion added deeper context around relationships, family dynamics and emotional habits among men. The video suggested that some men prioritise friendships and romantic relationships while neglecting family bonds, assuming those connections will always be there when needed. Nurses and healthcare workers added valuable insight, explaining that male wards are often empty during visiting hours, with fewer relatives showing up. This pattern raised questions about how society raises men to handle emotions, conflict and long-term relationships, especially when compared to the support systems women often maintain throughout their lives.

Why men lack support in the hospital

User @mogirl_witha_plan’s video quickly gained traction because many people could relate to the experiences being described. Viewers shared similar hospital stories, including accounts of long-term patients receiving no visitors, while others had consistent family support. One story highlighted a man who spent a year in the hospital without visitors, relying on fellow patients for conversation and basic help.

Mzansi responded with a mix of sadness, reflection and uncomfortable honesty. Many people acknowledged the growing prevalence of emotional isolation among men, while others pointed to shifting family expectations and increased accountability. The conversation opened space for empathy, but also for tough discussions about responsibility, emotional maturity and the consequences of neglecting meaningful relationships.

The screenshot from the video captured a woman discussing reasons why men don't get visits in the hospital. image: @mogirl_witha_plan

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

WendyM wrote:

“I wish to go there every month just to get a bit of excitement.”

Thandile Jojozi wrote:

“This is so satisfying to hear.”

Shupi wrote:

“I visited my brother in the hospital, and he asked me to bring food and toiletries for the guy next to him because no one visits him.”

HER Collection wrote:

“Someone said we’re giving our dads space the same way they gave us space in their prime.”

CelebrityVill wrote:

“I’m a nurse, it’s true.”

Karabo Tshiamo Mosel wrote:

“The way I would be so satisfied seeing their loneliness and sadness.”

Black_Previllage🇿🇦 wrote:

“People show up for people who show up for them.”

Kris Tina wrote:

“As a nurse who previously worked in a male ward, I can confirm this.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to hospitals

Source: Briefly News