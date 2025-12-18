A Kaizer Chiefs jersey spotted overseas sparked excitement among local fans who felt seen and represented

The viral TikTok video resonated deeply with supporters who believe the club carries global influence

The video made Kaizer Chiefs fans proud, while they also pulled some jokes on Orlando Pirates fans

Sometimes, one jersey is enough to remind fans just how big their club is, after a Kaizer Chiefs jersey spotted overseas sparked excitement and a sense of global representation among supporters back home.

The picture on the left showed Dylan wearing a Kaizer Chiefs jersey. Image: @dylan.page

A South African man sparked excitement online after reacting to Kaizer Chiefs being represented overseas in a video shared on TikTok. The clip was posted by @manvsjohn on 17 December 2025 and showed John reacting to another video featuring Dylan Page. Page, a popular Welsh-South African YouTuber widely known as News Daddy, was seen in Singapore wearing a Kaizer Chiefs jersey. John recorded his reaction to highlight how significant it felt for Chiefs supporters to see their club represented outside South Africa.

Dylan Page is best known for his commentary on current affairs and global events, often blending serious topics with relatable observations. In the video that caught attention, he appeared casually dressed in a Kaizer Chiefs jersey while abroad, something that immediately stood out to local fans. For many supporters, the club is more than just a football team; it represents identity, pride and history. Seeing the famous gold and black colours in an international setting reinforced how far the brand of Kaizer Chiefs has travelled beyond local stadiums.

Kaizer Chiefs global fan reaction

The reaction video gained traction because it tapped into a shared feeling among Amakhosi supporters. Kaizer Chiefs has one of the largest fan bases in the country, and moments like these feel validating to fans who believe the club carries global recognition. User @manvsjohn's clip spread quickly as supporters shared it to celebrate the visibility of their team on an international stage, even in unexpected places like Singapore.

Overall, the mood around the video was one of pride and excitement. Many viewers felt it showed how big Kaizer Chiefs truly is, while others saw it as proof that South African football culture transcends borders wherever fans go. The moment reminded supporters that their team’s identity stretches far beyond local borders, connecting fans across continents.

The screenshot on the left captured John reacting to Dylan wearing a Chiefs jersey. Image: @manvsjohn

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Bongani Bongs wrote:

“Check DJ Khaled's page.”

Kenny wrote:

“Chiefs fans went from celebrating trophies to celebrating who’s wearing their t-shirts.”

LEHLOGONOLO wrote:

“Here’s Klopp with a Pirates shirt, but you’ll never hear us making noise.”

Mothusi Taje wrote:

“Dylan Page lost credibility.”

Malebogo Mogale wrote:

“Yet your team keeps on disappointing him. 😭”

Tlhalefo wrote:

“Not me unfollowing Dylan Page. 😌”

Ingane ye Owner wrote:

“Orlando Pirates is busy winning trophies. 😭🔥”

Silenced wrote:

“Pirates fans think it’s AI.”

Ma-cap wrote:

“Even if Donald Trump wears it, you will never win a cup.”

Ninji wrote:

“So, having presenters from abroad wearing your club jersey is your new brag? How nice. This is part of your cups in the cabinet.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

