A woman’s video about ideas for a policy specifically for umgidi sparked a nationwide conversation about the financial burden of traditional ceremonies

The suggestion was shared on TikTok, proposing a comprehensive “umgidi cover,” designed for the families of sons undergoing ulwaluko

Social media users responded with overwhelming support, and some pointed out existing similar products, while others urged the creator to patent the idea

A content creator suggested insurers should create a policy that covers the overall costs of umgidi. Image: @nomkhithakwanini

An aunt’s creative financial proposal for a soon-to-be initiate went viral as South Africans sought ways to ease the heavy costs associated with traditional rites of passage.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @nomkhithakwanini, who questioned why major insurance players had not yet introduced a comprehensive umgidi policy.

Umgidi is the celebratory homecoming ceremony held for Xhosa initiates upon their return from the mountain, marking their transition into manhood. These events are culturally significant but expensive, often placing a massive financial strain on families. TikTok user @nomkhithakwanini outlined a specific framework for how the policy could work. She suggested a minimum entry age with a claim age of 18.

A policy tailored for tradition

To ensure the funds are used for their intended purpose, she proposed that the policy be non-redeemable before the claim age and offer no cash back. Drawing inspiration from Metropolitan’s funeral policies, she suggested a "cow benefit" to cover the livestock required for the feast. Furthermore, the cover would provide for essential logistics such as stretch tents, gas stoves, and large catering pots, items that are often rented at high costs during the celebrations.

Many social media users loved the idea and urged her to copyright the plan immediately. Image: @nomkhithakwanini

African Bank's Isiko cover

African Bank’s Isiko Lifestyle Offering is a culturally-grounded financial solution designed to support South Africans with the costs of traditional milestones such as Umgidi, Lobola, and cultural weddings. The plan combines tiered interest-rate savings accounts with short-term loans of up to R50,000 to help families manage ceremony expenses without monthly fees. Additionally, it features a unique marketplace of trusted vendors for catering, décor, and event planning, providing a one-stop shop that bridges modern banking with heritage needs. Source: African Bank

SA boy moms support the policy idea

The clip garnered massive engagement, with hundreds of users in full agreement with the aunt. Many mothers shared that the mgidi journey is a significant burden for families in the Eastern Cape and that such a product would provide peace of mind. Some savvy viewers pointed out that African Bank already offers a product called Isiko, which caters to cultural events, though it may not cover all aspects of the proposed 'umgidi cover. Other viewers advised @nomkhithakwanini to copyright her specific idea and implement it herself.

User @Best added:

"Thank you for this post. I’ve just learned about African Bank's Isiko."

User @Coco said:

"Especially in this country! I also think you just gave them the idea, now actually."

User @Peto suggested:

"You can also start your own, either an endowment or a Unit trust and label it as such."

User @Vuyani Samela commented:

"The problem is that it is a guaranteed payout, so it makes no business sense. With a funeral cover, you can even pay for 30 years."

User @Bonie's Laundry-box

"It’s a brilliant idea🔥."

User @Kaizer advised:

"Mamgqwashu, please copy right your idea and implement it on your own, please. "

Watch the TikTok video below:

