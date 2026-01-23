Three friends from South Africa, the UK and Canada went viral after comparing everyday words, showing how shared English sounds wildly different across countries

The Instagram video highlighted classic South African terms, leaving international viewers amused and impressed by local language quirks

Mzansi flooded the comments laughing at familiar slang, debating why these words make perfect sense locally, while sounding bizarre to outsiders

Three friends from South Africa, the UK, and Canada drew attention with a video comparing different names for everyday things in their countries.

Friends with 3 different nationalities comparing how they call various things in their respective countries. Image: @south_african_abroad

The Instagram clip, posted by @south_african_abroad on 10 January 2026, shows the trio sitting behind a table as they discuss language differences across the three nations.

In the video, the friends go through a series of common words and phrases, highlighting the differences between South African, British, and Canadian English. They start with the term “traffic”, explaining that while people in the UK and Canada stop their cars at a “traffic light,” South Africans use the term “robot” instead.

The conversation moved to vehicles, where in the UK, the term “pickup” is used, Canadians say “truck,” and South Africans refer to the same type of vehicle as a “bakkie.” The friends added a layer of local context, noting that in South Africa, the word “bakkie” can also mean the bowl used for cereal.

Afterward, the group discusses bathroom terminology. The UK version is “water closet” or WC, Canada uses “washroom,” and South Africa typically uses “bathroom.” Here, they highlight that the South African term is used even though the room's main function is for toilets rather than bathing.

Same places, different words

Finally, the conversation moved to terms for remote living. In the UK, people say they live “out in the sticks”; Canadians say “the Boomies”; and South Africans refer to such areas as the “Bundus.” Each term reflects local expressions for rural or isolated locations.

The video by @south_african_abroad, filmed in a casual style at a table, has been viewed by users from various countries, highlighting interesting differences between the three English-speaking nations. Words for vehicles, buildings, and locations reflect local context, showing how language varies across countries that share the same official language.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi laughs at uniquely South African words

Social media users flooded the comments, amused by how everyday local terms sounded hilarious to outsiders.

@ruanismit commented:

“Robot is a South African classic.😂”

@bintesuhandi said:

“What about a light bulb or known as a globe in South Africa, this Singaporean spent 5 minutes laughing. 😂”

@lizellefourie said:

“South Africa has the best words.😂”

@jaydeew0306 highlighted:

“Why isn’t a truck weird for that size of a vehicle?”

@amieliea noted:

“When people talk about having to go to the garage, people are like, “huh?”😂🤣

Two of the 3 friends celebrating after buying their first house in the UK. Image: @south_african_abroad

